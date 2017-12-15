collectibles
- MusicOutkast Getting Special Collectable Statue For "Aquemini" 25th AnniversaryThe duo are also commemorating rap's 50th anniversary.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDr. Dre Unveils "The Chronic" Collectibles For 30th AnniversaryA piece of hip-hop history could now be yours.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVDrake Searches For Rare LeBron James Collectible In New Netflix SeriesOn the first episode of Netflix's "King Of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch," Drake is looking for a rare Lebron James Triple Logoman card.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureEminem Surprise Drops Shady Con Action Figures & Mom's Spaghetti MerchEminem brings three of his Shady Con NFTs to life with a surprise merch drop.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureLogic Drops Whopping $226K On Incredibly Rare Pokémon CardLogic got his hands on an incredibly rare Pokémon card for nearly a quarter-million dollars. By Aron A.
- GramDrake Basically Lives In A Museum: See Tupac & Snoop Dogg CollectablesA letter from Obama, a LeBron James action figure, and much more.By Alex Zidel
- TVDarth Vader Helmet From "The Empire Strikes Back" Auctioned Off For $900KA famous Darth Vader helmet has a new owner.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake Shows His Collection Of Signed Jerseys From Obama, Michael Jordan & MoreDrake continues to stunt on everyone with his rare artifacts.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Releases "Revival" Collectible MerchandiseEminem got some new gear for the fans. By Aron A.