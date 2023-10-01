OutKast Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of “Aquemini” With Visuals For “SpottieOttieDopaliscious: Watch

OutKast's incredible reputation proceeds them at this point. Their massively successful catalog is undoubtedly one of the very best in hip-hop history. Of course, that goes to Big Boi and Andre 3000's songwriting skills. They were able to create lush and colorful soundscapes in so many different ways, that there are not many who can replicate their artistry. Even with all of the vast talent in the Atlanta rap scene, you would be hard-pressed to find someone better than these two. The duo has been celebrating a lot this year. Namely, the anniversaries of their classic albums.

Two of their most well-known albums, ATLiens, and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, both hit incredible milestones. The first of the two just turned 27 a few days ago and the latter is 20 years old. Now, they paying homage to another one of their records, Aquemini. Their third project, released back in 1998 hit the 25th anniversary mark not too long ago. How did OutKast decide to celebrate this momentous occasion? They just put out some stunning, colorful, and trippy visuals for one of the tracks.

OutKast Puts Out Music Video For "SpottieOttieDopaliscious"

The one they chose to show love to is "SpottieOttieDopaliscious." One of the longer tracks off of the project, it is a rich-sounding vibe filled with horns and a whole lot of soul. Unfortunately, there is no reunion of sorts in these visuals, just some eclectic color schemes and mind-bending sequences. Without being greedy, they do fit the song perfectly, showing that OutKast still has the creative juice. The video above was posted originally by HipHopDX.

What are your initial thoughts on these visuals from OutKast for "SpottieOttieDopaliscious" from Aquemini? Were you disappointed that they did not film a music video together for it? Is this your favorite song off of the album? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest music videos, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

