Outkast’s “ATLiens” Turns 27

OutKast, the iconic duo consisting of rappers André 3000 and Big Boi, has left a profound and enduring legacy in the musical and cultural landscape. While together, the duo released six albums, and their sophomore studio album, ATLiens, turned 27 in August this year. Besides their success, OutKast has been widely celebrated for their groundbreaking approach to music. They famously blended various genres, including Hip Hop, funk, soul, jazz, and R&B. Moreover, they created a distinctive and ever-evolving sound that defied easy categorization. Overall, ATLiens is a remarkable album that effectively showcases the duo’s peculiar genre-blurring style. 27 years after its release, its cultural impact and relevance in Hip Hop is still strongly felt. Furthermore, it is regarded by many as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums of all time.

A Daring Venture

Rappers André 3000 (André Benjamin) and Big Boi (Antwan Patton) of Outkast poses for photos at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Chicago, Illinois in October 1998. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

ATLiens was released on August 27, 1996, following the duo’s 1994 debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. The album marked a notable evolution in OutKast’s sound and style. It was particularly a more experimental and daring album than their debut. Also, it explored a broader sonic soundscape as well. At the time of the album’s release, the rappers were both 21-year-olds, but they had begun writing and recording songs for it since they were 18. Soon after releasing their debut album, OutKast worked on ATLiens between late 1994 and early 1996.

The Evolution Of OutKast On ATLiens

The beats on ATLiens were handled by Organized Noize, a production team known for their work with the Dungeon Family. Their sound incorporated a blend of funk, dub, gospel, soul, and electronic elements, expertly creating otherworldly and futuristic production. This helped to reflect the duo’s desire to explore uncharted territory in Hip Hop. Furthermore, their musical evolution succeeded in challenging conventional norms.

The genre-blurring production provided by the duo, with help from Organized Noize, effectively depicts the artists’ vision. In addition to this, the lyrics on the album delve into a wide range of topics including social issues, personal introspection, and sci-fi references. ATLiens also reflected the duo’s artistic growth, as well as their open-mindedness and experimental nature.

Collaborations And Standout Singles

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the four songs released as singles from the 15-track album are some of its strongest offerings. “Elevators (Me & You),” “ATLiens,” “Wheelz of Steel,” and “Jazzy Belle'' were some of the hit songs on the album, and received significant airplay, all while contributing to the commercial success of the album. There are a limited number of collaborations on ATLiens, and guest verses only appear on four of the 15 songs on the album. The featured artists are: Witchdoctor on “Ova Da Wudz” and “E.T. (Extraterrestrial),” T-Mo and Khujo on “Mainstream,” and Big Gipp and Cool Breeze on “Decatur Psalm.”

Success And Cultural Impact

ATLiens unsurprisingly received critical acclaim upon its release. Critics had particular praise for its innovative production, lyrical complexity, and unorthodox themes. The album peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and has since sold over two million units in the United States, earning it a 2x Platinum certification by the RIAA. With the album, OutKast became a formidable force in Hip Hop’s history. As a matter of fact, Billboard ranked the duo atop their list of the greatest rap groups of all time.

ATLiens remains a seminal work in OutKast’s discography. Moreover, it is often cited as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums of all time. The highly influential album solidified the duo as icons of Southern Hip Hop. Its widespread success and critical acclaim was the beginning of a magnificent run for OutKast in mainstream media. ATLiens maybe 27 years old, but it is renowned and respected for pushing creative boundaries. It is an inimitable album in Hip Hop that deserves every bit of honor it receives, and then some.

