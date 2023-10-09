Outkast’s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below”: 2 Decades Of Mastery

Hip Hop thrived as the millennium turned. Atlanta's beloved sons, Outkast, stood a class apart within this cultural kettle. Their tracks weren’t just auditory treats but cerebral journeys, weaving Funk, Blues, Jazz, Soul, and Rap into a sound previously uncharted. Each album, a genre-defying opus, teased the listener's intellect while tantalizing their soul.

By the time 2003 rolled around, Big Boi and André 3000 were cemented legends. Fans were ready for another sonic masterpiece, and the air was thick with anticipation. Then, through the vast spectrum of artists pushing their CDs, Outkast prepared to drop a double-disc album that shook Hip Hop's foundations: Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. The September 23 arrival was more than a musical compilation of longtime friends, groupmates, and collaborators. It was a fitting addition to their discography's evolution. Three Stacks and Big Boi, while intrinsically tied to the core of Outkast, highlighted their individual talents, paying homage to the multifaceted ancestral musical legacy that often motivated their dreams. We're revisiting the Speakerboxxx/The Love Below during its monumental anniversary—especially as the project has been RIAA, Diamond-certified 13x Platinum.

The Balance

Big Boi's Speakerboxxx pulses with unmistakable Southern Rap energy on one side of this double disc. Funk's rhythmic essence enriches it, with songs such as "The Way You Move" and "Bowtie" ensnaring the listener to groove. Every track feels like an exploration with Big at the helm, narrating stories and evoking emotions. Yet, venturing into Andre 3000's domain, The Love Below offers a different allure. While "Hey Ya!" might have the globe in a dance frenzy, introspective numbers like "Prototype" showcase a deeper, Jazz-tinged resonance.

Additionally, the double album's production team—including Stacks, Big, Carl Mo, Cutmaster Swiff, Mr. J, and Dojo5—brought their A-game, ensuring the right notes were hit. Moreover, while the brilliance of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below undeniably stems from the genius of Big Boi and Andre 3000, it’s equally a culmination of collective artistry. The diverse sounds and the complementary verses weren’t just a duo's vision but an amalgamation of remarkable talents.

Collaborative Genius: The Artisans Behind The Sound

The allure of Speakerboxxx and The Love Below isn’t confined to the duality of Outkast—their chosen collaborators magnify it. From Ludacris to Kelis, these collaborations were no mere additions. They were carefully selected components that gave depth and perspective to each track.

Take, for example, Speakerboxx adding Sleepy Brown and Jazze Pha to the aforementioned "Bowtie," the hypnotic horn-infused body-mover. Just a few songs later, Killer Mike and Jay-Z join Speakerboxx's "Flip Flop Rock," a fast-moving track that pushes the listener from one verse to the next. On The Love Below, Kelis infuses R&B into the experimental "Dracula's Wedding," while Rosario Dawson helps make "She Lives in My Lap" a sonic film.

The Definition Of A Classic

In an industry where collaborations often gravitate towards big names for commercial appeal, Outkast’s approach was refreshingly different. Their choice of collaborators was rooted in artistic compatibility rather than mere star power. It was about finding voices and talents that resonated with the core essence of their project, ensuring Speakerboxxx/The Love Below was a cohesive masterpiece rather than a disjointed collection. Every guest artist and instrumentalist was a piece of the puzzle, vital in crafting an album that stands, even today, as an epitome of excellence in Hip Hop.

[via]