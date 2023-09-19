Lil Kim Had Creative Control Over Retouching Ebony Cover Shoot

Earlier this week, Ebony Magazine celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Their celebration included interviews with rappers like 50 Cent, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, and Lil Kim. They shared the results of Kim's cover shoot to Instagram with a caption explaining their reasoning for choosing her. "When it comes to this Hip Hop Game, you don’t wanna bumble with the bee, and for almost three decades, Lil Kim has continued to show us why. From her days with Junior Mafia to now, she has always come correct with bars slicker than honey with an impeccable charisma that is impossible to duplicate."

But despite their high praise for the rapper fans in the comments were mostly focused on one thing. Her face in the cover image had all the trademarks of over-editing and many pointed out how amateurish it looked. In the comments, one of the photographers shared how the picture ended up the way it did. "Man, she wanted to be in creative control of the retouching so this is what we got." Check out the post below.

Read More: Coco Austin Does Lil Kim’s Squat Pose In Bold Bikini Pics To Promote OnlyFans

Lil Kim Retouched Ebony Cover Herself

Unsurprisingly, fans in the comments cracked jokes. "So Kim edited this on her phone and sent it back?" one comment joked. "She look like a IMVU character" and "She edited this on what? Like a flip phone? A sidekick? Wtf happened here?" other comments agreed. While nobody has officially confirmed how exactly the photo ended up the way it did that didn't stop fans from speculating.

Last month, Lil Kim took part in another Hip Hop 50th Anniversary celebration and it also didn't go over perfectly. She suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a performance and Yankee Stadium alongside dozens of rap legends. Thankfully, she didn't seem phased at all by the incident and continued crushing her performance. What do you think of Lil Kim demanding creative control over her Ebony cover shoot? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Kim’s Daughter Hits The Runway At New York Fashion Week

[Via]