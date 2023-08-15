Coco Austin Does Lil Kim’s Squat Pose In Bold Bikini Pics To Promote OnlyFans

No matter how Coco Austin chooses to live her life, the bodacious blonde is faced with near-constant criticism. Because she’s an OnlyFans model, Ice-T’s wife regularly shows off her hourglass figure on social media, encouraging followers to come to subscribe to her NSFW page to see even more salacious content for a monthly fee. There are also those playing the role of the parenting police, finding various flaws in the ways that Coco opts to parent her young daughter, Chanel.

At this point in her career, the 44-year-old has a pretty good idea of how to handle the hate. Thankfully, her partner is a professional at clapping back at people criticizing Coco under her photos. On Monday (August 14), Coco returned to Instagram to show off her pretty pink, purple, and blue bikini while enjoying the final few weeks of summertime sunshine. The first photo finds the content creator squatting spread eagle, much like Lil Kim previously popularized, earning her some disrespectful replies to her post.

Coco Austin is Soaking Up the Last of Summer

“I’m happy I grew up in the days where moms didn’t show their camel toe for the whole internet,” one person attempted to throw shade at Austin. “I’m not sure how you got a husband. Most men do not want a man to sexualize their wife,” another chimed in. Seeing as Ne-Yo shared not so long ago that Ice-T once allowed him to spank Coco’s behind upon meeting her, the fact that he supports her career as an adult model isn’t entirely surprising, and her revealing photos don’t seem likely to break them up anytime soon.

Coco Austin isn’t the only celebrity we’ve seen pay homage to Lil Kim this Leo season. In late July, GloRilla posted up in a sexy silver outfit, popping a squat in front of the camera and leaving little to the imagination. See those photos at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

