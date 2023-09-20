Lil Uzi Vert Goes Shopping At Balenciaga After Hours

Lil Uzi Vert is an artist whom fans are always trying to hear from. Overall, they have had a humongous year. A lot of this has to do with the release of The Pink Tape. Although this album led to a lot of polarization, there are a lot of fans out there who are still very much rocking with Uzi. At the end of the day, it is one of those albums that showcases just how unique they are. Even if you don't like the tape, you cannot help but marvel at some of the creative risks that were taken.

As it stands, Lil Uzi Vert is working on Barter 16. This album has been described as a Young Thug tribute of sorts. Unfortunately, there has been a lot of confusion around the project. One day, Uzi claims it will drop in two weeks. The next day, it is revealed that the album still isn't finished and that leakers have ruined the release. It has been a frustrating rollout for fans, and it seems like the frustration is only going to continue, moving forward.

Lil Uzi Vert Cops Some Designer

Recently, Lil Uzi Vert took to the Balenciaga store, where they did some after-hours shopping. Overall, this is far away from the studio. Consequently, some fans may feel like they are not taking the album seriously. However, sometimes, it is good to get in some retail therapy during a stressful time. After all, they let Uzi shop in the store after it had already closed. It is rare that people get that kind of access, so they were likely looking to take full advantage.

As for the album, no one actually knows what they have in store for us. People are expecting the album to sound a lot like Young Thug, which is definitely promising. Let us know your expectations for this new project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

