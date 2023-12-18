Gillie Da Kid Appears To Shade NBA Youngboy Or Drake, Fans Theorize

Fans believe Gillie Da Kid was throwing shade at either NBA Youngboy or Drake with a recent rant on social media. Filming himself in a hotel bed, Gillie explained why he is unable to land certain guests on his podcast. In doing so, he referenced the unnamed artists instead speaking with "a little white girl." Drake sat down with Bobbi Althoff for a polarizing interview, earlier this year.

"To all the people that's in my DMs that be like, 'Yo, get such and such on the podcast,' a lot of them people we reach out to but they don't come to us because they can't control the narrative," he said. "That's why they'll go to a little white girl that you've never heard of. Or that's why they'll go to a little white dude that you've never heard of because they can't control the narrative over here. We not recording you. We not sending you nothing to look at. We don't ask nut-ass questions. So, why would we have to send you something to review? We ain't doing that sh*t."

Gillie Da Kid & Wallo At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Gillie Da Kid and Wallo attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Gille continued: "So a lot of times when you see motherf*ckas and you're like, 'Get them on the podcast,' and they can't control the narrative. They don't wanna come. So, we don't want your b*tch-ass." When Akademiks shared the video on Instagram, one user commented: "Definitely talking abt drake zesty ahh." Another wrote: "I think he talking about YoungBoy and Drake." Others had more directly negative responses to his comments. "Why you mad a n***a wanna view sh*t before y'all put it out, y'all could say some slick sh*t I aint catch, then why you always speaking, it's really like wallo show cause if it was just Gillie nobody wouldn't even watch that shit being real," one wrote.

Gillie Explains Not Being Able To Land Certain Interviews

Check out the entirety of Gillie's post on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Gillie Da Kid on HotNewHipHop.

