Diddy Dangled Wale Over A Balcony For Working With Cassie, Ant Glizzy Alleges

Last week, Cassie sued her former partner Diddy, and her suit came with a long list of damning allegations. She accuses the Bad Boy Records founder of rape, physical and emotional abuse, and more. They've since settled, and Diddy doesn't appear to be doing so well based on recently captured photos of the artist. He was spotted with his head in his hands outside of his Miami mansion, looking stressed out and upset.

Aside from the atrocities allegedly committed against Cassie, the suit also contains some accusations about his treatment of others. According to the suit, for example, he allegedly threatened to blow up Kid Cudi's car. This was of course because Diddy allegedly dealt with some jealousy issues, which Cassie claims have gotten her into some uncomfortable, and even frightening situations. Now, Shy Glizzy's bodyguard Ant Glizzy has come forward with his own account of Diddy's jealousy, alleging that it nearly cost Wale his life.

Ant Glizzy Recalls Wale's Alleged Run-In With Diddy

He recalled being present when Wale and Cassie were working on some music together, claiming that things took a turn for the worst. According to him, he had been warned of how jealous Diddy could get, but nothing could have prepared him for what happened next. Apparently, Diddy had already told Wale not to work with Cassie, but they decided to "sneak" in a session anyway. He claims that at one point, Diddy and his security team barged into the studio to confront Wale.

According to Ant Glizzy, they heard some noises but couldn't see what was going on because Wale, Diddy, and his security were behind a curtain. He peaked in to find that Diddy and his team had decided to take things to another level. "I swear to God, [there's] a balcony in the studio," he explained. "They got Wale over top his face, hanging out the balcony. I can't really hear with they saying. We knew it was him because we knew what kind of shoes he wore to the studio." What do you think of Ant Glizzy accusing Diddy and his team of dangling Wale off of a balcony? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

