Adidas AE2
Sneakers
Adidas AE2 Revealed During Earnings Call: First Look
Adidas has quietly leaked the first look at Anthony Edwards' AE 2 during an earnings call, revealing a sleek design with gold accents.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 06, 2025
