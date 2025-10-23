Kim Kardashian Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis, Blames Kanye West Divorce

Recently, a trailer for the new season of her family's Netflix series The Kardashians aired, revealing that it may have even led to some serious medical problems. In the trailer, the mother of four is seen getting an MRI. She later told her family that “there was a little aneurysm."

“They were like, ‘Just stress,’” she added, per People. A brain aneurysm is “a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain," according to the Mayo Clinic, and they're fairly common. “If the brain aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it causes bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke,” the medical center adds. “Brain aneurysms are common. But most brain aneurysms aren't serious, especially if they're small. Most brain aneurysms don't rupture.”

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

May 12, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in attendance during game seven of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center. Lakers won 96-87. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after revealing the news to her family, Kim broke down in tears as she discussed her split from Ye. “I’m happy it’s over,” she stated. “My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

It looks like the aneurysm may not be the only health issue that's popped up amid stress from the divorce, however. In the season seven premiere of The Kardashians, Kim also shared that her psoriasis had been flaring up.

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she explained, adding that she'd felt "pretty tested" by her ex at the time. "I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”