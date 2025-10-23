Kim Kardashian Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis, Blames Kanye West Divorce

BY Caroline Fisher 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kim Kardashian Brain Aneurysm Pop Culture News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
In a trailer for the new season of "The Kardashians," Kim breaks down as she discusses a serious health scare.

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West did a number on her. Now, it looks like she's still dealing with the fallout.

Recently, a trailer for the new season of her family's Netflix series The Kardashians aired, revealing that it may have even led to some serious medical problems. In the trailer, the mother of four is seen getting an MRI. She later told her family that “there was a little aneurysm."

“They were like, ‘Just stress,’” she added, per People. A brain aneurysm is “a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain," according to the Mayo Clinic, and they're fairly common. “If the brain aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it causes bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke,” the medical center adds. “Brain aneurysms are common. But most brain aneurysms aren't serious, especially if they're small. Most brain aneurysms don't rupture.” 

Read More: Kim Kardashian Claims Men Have Cut Her Off Because Of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers
May 12, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in attendance during game seven of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center. Lakers won 96-87. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after revealing the news to her family, Kim broke down in tears as she discussed her split from Ye. “I’m happy it’s over,” she stated. “My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

It looks like the aneurysm may not be the only health issue that's popped up amid stress from the divorce, however. In the season seven premiere of The Kardashians, Kim also shared that her psoriasis had been flaring up.

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she explained, adding that she'd felt "pretty tested" by her ex at the time. "I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

Read More: Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Needed To Divorce Kanye West

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Cease Desist Kim Kardashian Fake Hip Hop News Relationships Kanye West's Cease And Desist Letter To Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Fake 2.9K
Kim Kardashian Robbers Guilty Jewelry Heist Pop Culture News Pop Culture Kim Kardashian's Robbers Found Guilty Of Shocking $10 Million Jewelry Heist 1.9K
Kanye West Kim Kardashian Co-Parent Relationships Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Come Together To Co-Parent Son Saint's Basketball Game 2.7K
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Inside TV Kim Kardashian Dishes On Pete Davidson Split, Says Kanye West Played A Big Role 6.2K
Comments 1