Kim Kardashian Plays Jump Rope With North’s Braids In New TikTok

Almost any time that Kim Kardashian and North West post anything to their mother/daughter joint TikTok account @kimandnorth it becomes viral news. A recent video showing off North’s oversized braids is no different. First, Kim shared a video to her Instagram of her daughter in a sleek kimono hitting an adorable pose. The video also showed off her very long pink braids which both were clearly very proud of. That same joy popped up again in a TikTok the pair posted shortly after. The clip features Kim Kardashian seemingly having a great time spinning and jumping rope with North’s braids. Check out the clip below.

Kim Kardashian recently reignited some old rumors by showing up to one concert in particular. During her marriage to Kanye West, the rapper repeatedly accused her of having an affair with Drake. While she denied the allegations each time they popped up, the thoughts persisted in many fans heads. Earlier this month she attended a Drake show in LA alongside Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, and Tristan Thompson that had fans spreading rumors all over again. Thankfully for Kim, Drake announcing he had a new song with Bad Bunny coming soon stole most of the attention.

Read More: Kim Kardashian’s Golden Bikini Photo Dump Reminds Us She’s The Prize

Kim Kardashian And North’s Newest Fun TikTok

@kimandnorth When your hair could be used as a jump rope ♬ original sound – Kim and North

Earlier this month a new documentary hit HBO Max. The doc explored the details of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s messy public divorce following the rapper’s public fall from grace last year. The doc was widely criticized for failing to go in-depth on either figure and for its sources being surprisingly removed from the pair.

Kim Kardashian has also been vocal about the case of C-Murder. She shared a statement expressing support for Master P’s brother to get the opportunity to prove his innocence with the release of new laws. Her statement created lots of renewed interest in the case and potential momentum for it to be resolved. What do you think of the new video of Kim Kardashian playing jump rope with North’s braids? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Thanks Kim Kardashian For Bringing Attention To Corey Miller’s Case

[Via]