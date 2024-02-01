Lil Dicky Reveals Just How Good Kanye West Is At Basketball, Addresses Ye's Past Anti-Semitism

Lil Dicky is an artist who has certainly taken a break from releasing music. Although he is mostly known for his comedic tracks that embody a specific concept, he has since pivoted to television. His show Dave was a hit, even if it might never come back. Regardless, Dicky is someone that fans have gravitated towards. Overall, he is a funny guy, and he has gotten co-signs from some pretty massive artists. Having said that, he recently chopped it up with Andrew Schulz, where they spoke on a plethora of topics.

During one portion of the conversation, they discussed none other than Kanye West. As it turns out, Dicky knows Ye very well, and it is all because they played rec-league basketball together. The artist and actor said he used to guard Ye while playing three-on-three full-court basketball. Moreover, Ye used to invite him over to his house and they would listen to music together. Needless to say, they had a bromance going on. Unfortunately, Ye changed his number, as he does every so often. From there, Dicky lost contact with him.

Lil Dicky Is Riding With Ye

Subsequently, they spoke about how Ye has had an anti-semitic streak as of late. Dicky defended Ye a bit, saying that Kanye knew he was Jewish and always treated him with kindness and respect. Schulz offered some pushback there, especially given everything that Ye has been saying this past year. However, Dicky is confident that Ye will do what is right and that while he oftentimes says the wrong thing, he has no hate in his heart. Only time will tell whether or not Kanye is able to prove Lil Dicky correct on that one.

Let us know what you think of Lil Dicky's story, in the comments section below. Also, are you hoping for another season of Dave? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

