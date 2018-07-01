screenshot
- MusicKanye West Could Perform At Pyramids Of Giza & Great Wall Of ChinaReportedly, the venues would "love to have" Ye.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPlayboi Carti Shares Strange Texts With Kanye WestThe screenshot has fans speculating on what the pair are up to.By Lavender Alexandria
- GramAdrien Broner Rejects Celina Powell: "All P*ssy Is Not Good P*ssy"The boxer said he didn't want to get caught up: "So she don't try to put a case on me."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Loves His Rihanna Underwear-Flashing ScreenshotLil Uzi Vert reminds us that he keeps a screenshot of Rihanna on deck, at all times.By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsCardi B Facetimes Offset To Show Off New Tattoo Of His Name On Back Of Her ThighCardi's got hubby impatient to get back home to her.By hnhh
- SocietyR. Kelly Sex Tape Screenshots Tweeted Out By Attorney Michael AvenattiMichael Avenatti says the visual proof "leaves no question" in Kelly's guilt.By Zaynab
- SocietyToure Neblett's "Edgy Banter" Text Messages With Accuser Surface OnlineThe confrontation ended with a request for silence on her part.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Quits Social Media To Avoid "Sad" News Post Pete Davidson BreakupThe singer is going into virtual hiding.By Zaynab
- Music6ix9ine Shares FaceTime Screenshot With Trippie Redd's Ex-GirlfriendTrippie Redd's ex-girl Ayleks has officially switched sides.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's Criticism Of Twitter Could Lead CEO To Change Follower FeatureKanye West shares a text message conversation with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Duval Jokes About Plies’ Hairline Following His Airport ArrestLil Duval shares a screenshot of a text he received that makes fun of Plies’ hairline and arrest. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAzealia Banks Thanks Childish Gambino For "Feels Like Summer" Music VideoAzealia Banks is delighted about the shoutout.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Flexes On IG With Receipts: "I'm The Hottest N*gga In The Game"There is no shame in his game.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Blasts Writer In Her DMs, Fans Allegedly Flood Her With Death ThreatsWanna Thompson locked her accounts after receiving death threats from Nicki supporters.By Devin Ch
- MusicBryson Tiller Teases Crazy Collaborations On "Serenity" AlbumBryson Tiller gives his fans a "Serenity" sneak peak.By Matthew Parizot