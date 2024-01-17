Playboi Carti Shares Strange Texts With Kanye West

Playboi Carti and Kanye West are two of the most cryptic and mysterious artists in all of popular music. Both of them can sometimes disappear for long amounts of time and make announcements that don't go anywhere. Cardi spent the past few years nearly silent on the new music front. But across the second half of 2023, he finally began posting some new teasers about potentially releasing new music. That eventually paid off last month when he began dropping new songs on YouTube. He's shared a series of singles to the platform though it's unclear if they are building to a new album or if they will ever make their way to digital streaming platforms.

Kanye West on the other hand reportedly does have a new album, though it's been repeatedly delayed. The album is a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures which was originally announced and planned for release in December. Since then the album has been repeatedly delayed first being pushed back to New Year's. The project has been through multiple 2024 release dates already with the most recent pushback putting its release in early February. But now Carti took to Instagram to give fans a peek of what he and West talk about behind the scenes.

Playboi Carti And Kanye West Texting

"MY BIG BROTHER N*GGA CANT TELL ME SH*T ABOUT U @kanyewest" the caption of Playboi Carti's newest Instagram post reads. It's attached to a screenshot of some texts between the two. In the picture Carti replies to something unknown, saying it's "hard as ever." Kanye then fires back with a picture of his teeth, highlighted by what looks like a pair of sharpened fangs.

In the comments fans unsurprisingly crack jokes and call for new music. "bro done turned kanye to a vamp," and "2 men who don’t wanna drop bro" two of the top comments on the post read. What do you think of Playboi Carti sharing some bizarre new texts with Kanye West? Do you think either artist will drop a new album anytime soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

