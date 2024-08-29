SZA Has Brutally Honest Response To Fan Requesting Homework Help

Math is not SZA's strong suit.

It goes without saying that SZA has a lot of talents, but according to her, math is simply not one of them. Earlier this week, the Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram Story to share screenshots of some hilarious DMs she exchanged with a fan. In them, the fan tells SZA that they're failing their geometry class, and asks for her help.

"Lmaooo ma'am I'm a math dummy," she replied. "I'm not sure what u expected." While the songstress didn't appear confident in her ability to provide the fan with any assistance, she proceeded to ask them to be more specific. "Tell me bout the shapes chile," she wrote, "How can I help."

SZA Tells Fan They're "Cooked"

From there, the fan sent SZA a photo of a problem they were struggling to solve. "I just can't do this," they explained, adding various crying and broken heart emojis. Unfortunately, she appears to have taken one look at the problem and determined that there was no chance she could help. "Oh b*tch ur cooked," she bluntly informed them. While SZA was unable to save her fan from failing geometry, she made it clear in her caption that she was honored they believed she could. "I appreciate the faith in me," she wrote.