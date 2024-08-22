SZA Geeks Out Over Fan-Made Bjork Mashups Of Their Biggest Hits

We think it's time these two get in the studio together.

SZA is absolutely losing her marbles over discovering some fan-made Bjork mashups. According to Uproxx, the Icelandic singer was actually the one to unearth this frankly impressive concoctions. She sent them out on her X account and the St. Louis, Missouri product was in shock, but in a good way. "“I’M SORRY WHAATT?? I BEG UR F***ING PARDON !???”, and “DAAAAAAHHHH", were her animated responses to learning about these two tracks. "PAGAN BARRYMORE" and "Hunter”/ ”Seek & Destroy" have both been on YouTube for several months to a year. However, its pretty cool that these two respective superstars are reacting to their fans in this manner.

It's worth noting that SZA is a massive fan of Bjork's. About two years ago, the SOS hitmaker went onto label her as the G.O.A.T. in her eyes. "I’ve always loved Björk. She’s the GOAT to me. From the way she was beating up reporters to the way she emotes in her music, she’s just the realest b**** alive".

SZA Is A Bjork Superfan

In that same interview with EW, SZA recalled where her fandom started. "[An] iPod I found had a bunch of music, and [Bjork's] music was on there. But I had already been listening to it because we did dances to it in high school. I was part of a company called Special Dance, and we did a dance to ‘Jóga'". Additionally, around the release of her future SOS track "I Hate U", she tweeted out in 2021 about talking with Bjork and how surreal it was. "Day 6 at number one and I’m texting Bjork rn . Life is as it should be .. sensational... I love you all so much . Please have a fire day".

More Reactions & Songs

