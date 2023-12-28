Freddie Gibbs Says Cancel Culture Has Double Standard When It Comes To Black Men

Freddie Gibbs, the outspoken MC, didn't mince words as he used the platform of Twitter/X during the Christmas Day NBA game at Madison Square Garden to shed light on what he perceives as a double standard in cancel culture. Particularly when it comes to Black men. At 41, Gibbs took a moment to deliver a pointed message, emphasizing the contrasting treatment between individuals of his race and those from other walks of life.

“We gotta cancel all our n-ggaz but Woody Allen f*cked his daughter and just be chillin at the Knick’s games,” Gibbs boldly declared in a tweet. The tweet echoed the sentiment shared by many who feel that cancel culture disproportionately impacts Black individuals. The reference to Woody Allen, the controversial Hollywood director involved in a highly publicized scandal with his adoptive stepdaughter, Soon-Yi Previn, served as a stark example of the perceived inconsistency in cancel culture.

Freddie Gibbs Shares A Piece Of His Mind

Moreover, social media shared their opinions. "…so do you want Black men to get away with the same crimes white men do? That’s what it seems like you’re insinuating," one person commented. "Woody Allen happens to be one of the most canceled celebrities who is not going to prison, actually," another person said. "He does know Woody Allen is cancelled as hell, right?" one more person said. Gibbs' unfiltered post resonates with the frustration felt by many who observe a disparity in the consequences faced by public figures from different backgrounds. By calling attention to Woody Allen's continued presence at Knick's games despite the serious allegations against him, Gibbs challenges the norms and expectations that seem to govern the cancel culture landscape.

The tweet serves as a powerful commentary on the complexities and inequities within cancel culture. In highlighting the contrast between the treatment of Black individuals and others, Gibbs sparks a conversation about the need for a more equitable and consistent approach in holding individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their race or status. In essence, Gibbs' Christmas Day message is not just a critique of cancel culture but a call for a more just and unbiased system of accountability. One that applies the same standards to everyone, irrespective of their racial or societal standing. Thoughts? Let us know on HNHH!

