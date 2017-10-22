woody allen
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Says Cancel Culture Has Double Standard When It Comes To Black MenFreddie Gibbs doesn't hold back.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureChelsea Handler Recalls A "Weird" Dinner Party At Jeffery Epstein's HouseChelsea Handler detailed a dinner party she once attended at Jeffrey Epstein's home on Rob Lowe's podcast, this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSpike Lee Apologizes For Recent Comments Regarding Woody AllenSpike Lee apologizes for his recent comments regarding Woody Allen.By Cole Blake
- MoviesSpike Lee Feels For Woody Allen Amid "Cancel Culture": "I Know He’s Going Through It"Spike Lee came to the defence of his friend Woody Allen, who's long been accused of child sexual abuse, indicating that "he’s going through it right now."By Lynn S.
- MoviesWoody Allen & Amazon Reach Settlement In $68 Million LawsuitWoody Allen and Amazon have reached a settlement.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentWoody Allen's "A Rainy Day in New York" Trailer Stars Selena Gomez & MoreThe upcoming film stars Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicUncle Murda Drags Woody Allen & Elvis Into Racial Debate Over R. Kelly ScandalUncle Murda points out that iconic white entertainers never got the same treatment as Michael Jackson or R. Kelly.By Aron A.
- SocietyWoody Allen Sues Amazon After Being Dropped Over Sexual Assault AllegationsThe filmmaker is suing Amazon after the studio dropped his film deal.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentWoody Allen's Step-Daughter Turned Wife, Soon-Yi, Speaks On Sexual Assault AllegationsAllen's questionable history of romance is defended by his wife. By Karlton Jahmal
- IndustryDirector James Toback Accused of Sexual Harassment By Over 30 WomenThe latest in a slew of sexual harassment scandals.By Milca P.