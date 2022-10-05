Kanye West shared a black and white photo of his late mother, Donda, on Instagram, Wednesday. The post comes a month away from the anniversary of her passing.

“MAMA,” West captioned the picture.

Donda West passed away on November 10, 2007, at the age of 58. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office found at the time that she had died of coronary artery disease and several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.

Less than two weeks later, Ye played at the O2 Arena in London, dedicating his performance of “Hey Mama” to his late mother. Kanye also named his tenth studio album, Donda, after her.

The post comes after Kanye faced backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during his YZY SZN 9 fashion show. He also posed for a photo in the shirt next to Candace Owens.

He defended his decision on Instagram, afterward, writing, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

The shirt, along with him feuding with LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, has caused him to be called out by Jaden Smith, Boosie BadAzz, Gigi Hadid, and more in the last week.

