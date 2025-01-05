Kai Cenat Reveals Kanye West DM'd Him To End Their Beef

Kai Cenat and Kanye West are apparently on good terms.

Kai Cenat says he's no longer beefing with Kanye West after the Donda rapper sent him a private message on social media. He shared the update with fans during a recent livestream. Cenat begins by holding up his phone to the camera while his DMs are open. “The beef is over," he repeats several times. "Lemme text him back."

The announcement left fans on social media excited. "I can’t believe he missed a message from Kanye cause he was playing with his dumb ass dog dog for 2 hours," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Idc about their fake beef I want album info." Others didn't realize there was even beef between the two. One fan wrote: "Lil n***a thinks there was beef when it’s just Ye being Ye."

Kanye's message for Cenat comes as he continues to prepare for the release of his next solo studio album, Bully. He announced the effort during a performance in Haikou, China back in September. During that concert, he debuted a song titled, "Beauty and the Beast." More recently, a video surfaced on social media of him working on an apparent new song for the project. After West plays about 30 seconds of the track, he notices the person recording him and tells them to knock it off.

Kai Cenat Updates Fans On Relationship With Kanye West

West has yet to announce a release date for Bully, but he has already begun taking pre-orders for the project. It arrives after West spent 2024 working with Ty Dolla Sign on their collaborative series, Vultures. Check out Kai Cenat's latest viral clip involving Kanye West below.

