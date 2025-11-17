Donald Trump avoided name-dropping Kanye West for a brief moment while speaking with reporters on Sunday night, instead describing him as "somebody." He was responding to a question about Tucker Carlson sitting down for an interview with Nick Fuentes. Back in 2022, Kanye West brought along Fuentes for a dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

“I didn't know he was coming, and he was with, as you know, somebody. Kanye. Kanye asked if he could have dinner, and he brought Nick,” Trump said of that time, as caught by TMZ. “I didn’t know Nick at the time... Meeting people, talking to people — like for somebody like Tucker, that’s what they do. You know, people are controversial. Some are; some aren’t. I'm not controversial, so I like it that way."

As for Tucker Carlson, Trump says he isn't holding the Fuentes interview against him. “We’ve had some great interviews with Tucker Carlson, but you can’t tell him who to interview,” Trump told reporters. “I mean, if he wants to interview Nick Fuentes — I don’t know much about him, but if he wants to do it, get the word out, let him. You know, people have to decide. Ultimately, people have to decide.”

Tons of other politicans have been condemning Carlson's decision to speak with Fuentes. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer described the move as "appalling" in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Kanye West Antisemitism

Kanye West was closely aligned with Nick Fuentes for his short-lived presidential campaign. At the time, West was making countless headlines for his controversial and often antisemitic antics. More recently, he's tried to walk back some of that behavior.

Earlier this month, he sat down with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in an attempt to "take accountability" and repair his relationship with the Jewish community. “I was dealing with various issues, I was dealing with bipolar also, so I would take the ideas I had and forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. So I wanted to take accountability," he said in a video of their interaction.