Donald Trump Avoids Naming Kanye West While Discussing Nick Fuentes Dinner

BY Cole Blake 858 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
King Willem-Alexander Of The Netherlands And Queen Maxima Invite Heads Of State And Government To A Dinner During The NATO Summit
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 24: President of the United States Donald Trump arrives at Huis ten Bosch Palace for a dinner during the NATO Summit 2025 on June 24, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Donald Trump decided to refer to Kanye West merely as "somebody" while discussing one of their meetings in 2022.

Donald Trump avoided name-dropping Kanye West for a brief moment while speaking with reporters on Sunday night, instead describing him as "somebody." He was responding to a question about Tucker Carlson sitting down for an interview with Nick Fuentes. Back in 2022, Kanye West brought along Fuentes for a dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

“I didn't know he was coming, and he was with, as you know, somebody. Kanye. Kanye asked if he could have dinner, and he brought Nick,” Trump said of that time, as caught by TMZ. “I didn’t know Nick at the time... Meeting people, talking to people — like for somebody like Tucker, that’s what they do. You know, people are controversial. Some are; some aren’t. I'm not controversial, so I like it that way."

As for Tucker Carlson, Trump says he isn't holding the Fuentes interview against him. “We’ve had some great interviews with Tucker Carlson, but you can’t tell him who to interview,” Trump told reporters. “I mean, if he wants to interview Nick Fuentes — I don’t know much about him, but if he wants to do it, get the word out, let him. You know, people have to decide. Ultimately, people have to decide.”

Tons of other politicans have been condemning Carlson's decision to speak with Fuentes. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer described the move as "appalling" in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Read More: Pharrell Faces Backlash After Explaining His Hatred For Politics

Kanye West Antisemitism

Kanye West was closely aligned with Nick Fuentes for his short-lived presidential campaign. At the time, West was making countless headlines for his controversial and often antisemitic antics. More recently, he's tried to walk back some of that behavior.

Earlier this month, he sat down with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in an attempt to "take accountability" and repair his relationship with the Jewish community. “I was dealing with various issues, I was dealing with bipolar also, so I would take the ideas I had and forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. So I wanted to take accountability," he said in a video of their interaction.

Read More: Nicki Minaj To Address Alleged Christian Persecution In Nigeria At The United Nations

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Politics Donald Trump Details Dinner With Kanye West 4.2K
Pop Culture Trump's Team Calls Kanye West And Nick Fuentes Dinner A "F***ing Nightmare" 5.1K
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Pop Culture Donald Trump Calls Kanye West A "Seriously Troubled Man" 4.2K
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Pop Culture Kanye West Dines With Milo Yiannopoulos & Ray J 2.7K
Comments 0