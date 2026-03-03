Ghetts Hit With 12-Year Prison Sentence Over Fatal Hit-And-Run

Ghetts has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Yubin Tamang in London last year. The rapper, who pleaded guilty back in December, was traveling just under 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone when his BMW M5 struck Tamang. He did not pull over, nor did he alert emergency services. Two days later, Tamang succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital.

Tamang’s mother, Sharmila Tamang, addressed the court at Ghetts' sentencing hearing. “My son had come for studies to this place but, because of somebody’s mistakes, he has died at a very small age. Yubin was our only child. My son had come for his studies to the UK saying the UK had the best degree in the world. But on his way back from his work this happened and he lost his life," she said through tears, as caught by The Guardian.

Tamang’s roommate, Sushant Khadka, added a statement that was read aloud: “Yubin was only 20 years old. He had dreams, ambition, plans for his future.”

In his own statement to the court, Ghetts expressed remorse over the situation. “This young man and his family are in my thoughts daily. I cannot express the enormous feeling of guilt and shame I feel for the suffering I have caused,” he wrote.

Ghetts' Hit-&-Run Arrest

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Akala presents the Mobo Pioneer award to Ghetts during the 2024 MOBO Awards ceremony at Utilita Arena Sheffield on February 07, 2024, in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images For MOBO)

In handing out his ruling, Judge Mark Lucraft KC said CCTV footage displayed a “quite appalling litany of incidents” leading up to the incident, which he labeled “simply shocking.” Ghetts allegedly failed to stop at six red traffic lights and swerved into the wrong side of the road before striking Tamang. He also collided with a motorcyclist and a Mercedes.