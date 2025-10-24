Ghetts Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run Case Amid Police Investigation

Ghetts is one of the most popular UK rappers from the grime and drill-adjacent scenes to cross over into North America, but that notoriety has a darker spotlight on it now. According to BBC, he received charges of serious injury by dangerous driving over a fatal hit-and-run incident earlier this month.

The On Purpose, With Purpose spitter allegedly failed to stop after he hit a 20-year-old man in northeast London (specifically Redbridge Lane East in Ilford) on Saturday (October 18). Per Met Police, he appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court shortly after the 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Monday (October 20). The 41-year-old is in custody at press time and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court next Monday (October 27). At this next hearing, the "Double Standards" artist will reportedly get an updated charge of causing death by dangerous driving, if expectations hold up.

In addition to all this, police reportedly asked witnesses to this crash to come forward for the trial. We will see how all of this develops and whether or not this will seriously impact Ghetts' ongoing career.

Ghetts Hit And Run

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: Ghetts wears dark brown sunglasses, light gray zipped Casablanca leather jacket, a black watch, outside Casablanca, during the Paris Fashion week Women's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 on March 5, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, his last album came out in February of 2024, and a few singles and collaborations kept him busy since then. However, now, this represents a pretty significant legal battle.

We will see whether or not more details about this incident emerge. After all, that could be a big part as to why law enforcement authorities are asking for witnesses to tell their side of the story. Also, this didn't happen too long ago, so it's possible we still have to see more information and reports before this fully gets off the ground.

Elsewhere, it seems like Ghetts hasn't publicly responded to this situation or these charges at press time. We will see if that changes soon, whether through a statement from his legal team or a personal statement via social media or some other form of communication.