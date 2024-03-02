Ghetts Has Tons Of Inspirational Messages Across "On Purpose, With Purpose"

Ghetts is here to deliver his long-awaited album On Purpose, With Purpose. The project had its rollout begin in the latter half of last year with a slew of singles. "Laps" with Moonchild Sanelly kicked things off on October 20. Then, the UK rapper would go on to release four more tracks over the next five months.

The last and only track we were able to sink our teeth into was "Double Standards" with Sampha. It was a great listen and tracks like this one show the intent behind On Purpose, With Purpose. In an interview with Apple Music, Ghetts shared some of the themes that are woven into the record. "To anyone who feels like they're being overlooked, don't have conversations with people about 'It should be you.' No, it shouldn't. Don't download the virus."

Listen To On Purpose, With Purpose By Ghetts

Ghetts continues passionately, "'It should be you' is a virus if you take that upon yourself, you're going to put out this energy of [being] underrated-now you become that. Your time comes when it's meant to." That powerful but honest message is very similar to the title of this LP. Ghetts is conveying to the listener that success happens when you move with a sense of purpose and go about things the right way, you will get your shine.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, On Purpose, With Purpose, by Ghetts? Is this his best project ever, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Who had the strongest feature performance and why?

On Purpose, With Purpose Tracklist:

Intro Mount Rushmore (feat. Kano & Wretch 32) Double Standards (feat. Sampha) Anakin (Red Saber) Blood On My Hands (feat. Unknown T) Stylish Nxxxa (feat. Lancey Foux) Laps (feat. Moonchild Sanelly) Twin Sisters (feat. Skrapz) Mine (feat. Shakka) More Than I Required (feat. Jay Angelo) [Interlude] Hallelujah (feat. Dexta Daps) Gbedu (feat. Harry Aye) Tumbi Blessings (feat. Muzi) Grateful (Interlude) Street Politics (feat. Tiggs Da Author) Jonah's Safety (feat. Pip Millett) Expiry Date (Outro)

