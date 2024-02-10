Ghetts Pens A Brutally Honest Song About "Double Standards" With Sampha

Ghetts is an artist we have not updated you in the past couple of years. He has had a lot of exciting things going on around him and we are excited to share it with you. 2024 is looking to be a big year for the London rapper who has been in the game for over a decade. The last project we covered of his was 2021's Conflict Of Interest. That was also the last time Ghetts put out an LP.

Fast forward to today and we are now just two weeks away from On Purpose, With Purpose. According to Trench, Ghetts will have 18 tracks with guest appearances from Kano, Wretch 32, Pip Millett, Tiggs Da Author, Dexta Daps, Harry Aye, and more. He has already released three singles so far. Those are "Laps" with Moonchild Sanelly, "Twin Sisters" featuring Skrapz, and "Tumbi."

Listen To "Double Standards" By Ghetts & Sampha

He is back to presumably give fans one more taster before we get the full tape on February 23. "Double Standards" brings along Sampha, one of the most talented R&B voices period. He is coming off a great solo album release of his own, Lahai. "Double Standards" sees Ghetts painfully rap about the cold hard truths about race and how the social climate is so messed up. It is not the easiest listen, but definitely one worth your time.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was on the phone with a pal of mine

They ask me why they helping Ukraine and not Palestine

And I rеplied "brown skin", we werе so whitewashed

Laughin' at names we had problems pronouncin'

Kwame said his name was Jerome

And he's from the Caribbean just so people would leave him alone

