Matthew Knowles abruptly cut short an interview with Kendis Gibson for his Kandid with Kendis show after being asked about Tina Knowles role in the success of Destiny's Child. The two were married for 31 years before separating in 2011.

“You’ve earned your flowers. I said the same thing to Ms. Tina Knowles. You guys put in the work, and obviously the talent was there, with your kids and your grandkids,” Gibson said at one point.

“What work did she put in?” Mathew asked in response. When Gibson brought up Tina's role in the styling of their image, Matthew replied: “Ok, you’re absolutely right, and the styling. The imaging. You’re right." Gibson tried to downplay the moment, concluding that it was “a joint effort" between the couple.

From there, Knowles ended the interview. He later claimed to Page Six that Gibson had been 15 minutes late for the meeting and allegedly peppered him with questions about Tina, rather than Destiny's Child.

“How it starts is how it ends. It started on a bad note, and obviously ended on a bad note for him,” Mathew said. “I politely ended the interview, shook his hand, and took a photograph."

Matthew Knowles & Tina Knowles Marriage

Matthew Knowles and Tina Knowles married back in 1980, going on to share two children together. They welcomed Beyoncé in 1981 and Solange in 1986. They divorced in November 2011.

Matthew Knowles' discussion with Kendis Gibson isn't the first time he has made headlines for being part of a contentious interview. Last year, a clip from a previously conducted 2018 radio interview resurfaced on social media, featuring Matthew demanding that one of the hosts on Streetz 94.5 in Atlanta stop referring to him by his first name.

"Nobody calls me Mathew," he said at the time. "It's Mr. Knowles. I'm 66 and a grown-a** man that's accomplished a lot of things. [...] In their 60s, you say Mr. and Mrs. My mama would be really disappointed. [...] People that call me Mathew are people that I know that have been friends of mine. We were in the same circles, financial circles, and those type of meetings. But nobody..."