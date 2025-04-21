Mathew Knowles Strongly Demands Respect From A Radio Host In Resurfaced Interview Clip

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 305 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mathew Knowles Respect Radio Host Interview Music News
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Mathew Knowles speaks during the panel 'The Gen Z Boomer Millennial Showdown' at Austin Marriott Downtown on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Mathew Knowles thinks his propulsion of Beyoncé, Destiny's Child, Solange Knowles, and more warrants a more formal greeting.

Whenever Beyoncé or the rest of the Knowles family faces online scrutiny, Mathew Knowles is front and center to defend. But he also speaks up for himself when he feels people aren't giving him the respect he deserves.

In a resurfaced 2018 radio interview clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the 73-year-old (then 66) went on Streetz 94.5 in Atlanta. When one of the hosts called him by his first and last name, he interrupted with an important clarification.

"Nobody calls me Mathew," Beyoncé's former manager told the radio host. "It's Mr. Knowles. I'm 66 and a grown-a** man that's accomplished a lot of things. [...] In their 60s, you say Mr. and Mrs. My mama would be really disappointed. [...] People that call me Mathew are people that I know that have been friends of mine. We were in the same circles, financial circles, and those type of meetings. But nobody..."

Read More: Beyoncé & Solange's Father Mathew Knowles Shares Their Childhood Pic In Tender Post

When Did Tina Knowles Divorce Mathew Knowles?

Of course, Mathew Knowles has done a lot to solidify this respect. He managed Destiny's Child and also managed his daughter Solange, so his musical and business contributions to his family and beyond are indelible.

In other instances, Mr. Knowles always supports his extended family. He expressed praise and admiration for his granddaughter Blue Ivy following her performances on her mother Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE tour. "I remember coming back stage in London to the Renaissance concert and asking about you," he wrote on social media. "Beyoncé replied 'she is there rehearsing' and then I understood why because one of your friends had commented negatively about your first performance on the tour. In that moment I was so proud that you wanted to put in the work to get better.⁠"

The rest of the message for Blue Ivy was very sweet, encouraging, proud, and heartfelt. It also joins the decorated music executive's other staunch defenses of his family, even the more combative clap-backs.

Despite Mathew Knowles' divorce from Tina in 2011 after a 31-year marriage, he will never stop standing up for himself and for his loved ones. Since this was an interview clip from 2018, we can hope the media learned Mr. Knowles' lesson.

Read More: How Mathew Knowles Shaped Destiny's Child Into Superstars

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
TSP Game Plan 2023 Music Mathew Knowles Pens Adorable Public Message Of Support For Blue Ivy 1136
Ronald Martinez / Staff / Getty Images Relationships Mathew Knowles Talks Approval Of Beyoncé Dating "Gangster Rapper" Jay Z 8.0K
Mathew Knowles Kanye West Jay Z Beyonce Family Hip Hop News Music Mathew Knowles Blasts Kanye West's Attacks Against Jay-Z & Beyonce's Family 1162
Buda Mendes, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Pop Culture Mathew Knowles Says Beyoncé & Chloe Bailey Comparisons Are "Insulting" 2.9K