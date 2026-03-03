Lauren London says that last weekend's unveiling of "Nipsey Hussle Square," in which the city of Los Angeles renamed the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw after the late rapper, was important for his children to fully appreciate their father's legacy. She spoke about the ceremony with The Fader for a piece published on Tuesday.

“This is a proud moment for me,” London told the outlet. “This is also an important and proud moment for the kids, as they now fully understand their father's legacy. Nip continues to inspire and motivate his community, which is a true realization of his dreams.”

At the ceremony, London's son, Kameron Carter, Hussle's mother, Angelique Smith, and more family members spoke. In addition to Hussle's family, Los Angeles City Council member Heather Hutt made an appearance and praise his commitment to his hometown. "His love for Los Angeles was insurmountable. He could have invested his money anywhere. Somewhere that cost less, somewhere with less issues, hut he determined that L.A. is where he wanted to be," she said.

Marathon Burger Grand Opening

After the city of Los Angeles renamed the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue as "Nipsey Hussle Square," the rapper's brother, Blacc Sam, also helped open a new Marathon Burger location in Long Beach on Sunday. Tons of celebrities made appearances at the event, including Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, and YG.