Lauren London Explains The Importance Of Los Angeles' "Nipsey Hussle Square"

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invest Fest 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Actress Lauren London attends Day 2 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Lauren London was in a committed relationship with Nipsey Hussle from 2013 until his death on March 31, 2019.

Lauren London says that last weekend's unveiling of "Nipsey Hussle Square," in which the city of Los Angeles renamed the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw after the late rapper, was important for his children to fully appreciate their father's legacy. She spoke about the ceremony with The Fader for a piece published on Tuesday.

“This is a proud moment for me,” London told the outlet. “This is also an important and proud moment for the kids, as they now fully understand their father's legacy. Nip continues to inspire and motivate his community, which is a true realization of his dreams.”

At the ceremony, London's son, Kameron Carter, Hussle's mother, Angelique Smith, and more family members spoke. In addition to Hussle's family, Los Angeles City Council member Heather Hutt made an appearance and praise his commitment to his hometown. "His love for Los Angeles was insurmountable. He could have invested his money anywhere. Somewhere that cost less, somewhere with less issues, hut he determined that L.A. is where he wanted to be," she said.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Drops Music Video For "Darling, I" Featuring Nia Long, Lauren London, & More

Marathon Burger Grand Opening

After the city of Los Angeles renamed the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue as "Nipsey Hussle Square," the rapper's brother, Blacc Sam, also helped open a new Marathon Burger location in Long Beach on Sunday. Tons of celebrities made appearances at the event, including Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, and YG.

The celebration wasn't all positive; however, as a nearby shooting almost derailed the event. The attack left one person dead and at least two others injured. A representative for Marathon Burger confirmed afterward that it was unrelated to the opening ceremony. “The opening was a huge success with strong community support," they told CBS News. "There was an incident nearby, but it was not connected to the event. The opening itself proceeded safely and without issue."

Read More: Kodak Black Raps About Desires Of Dinner With Kendall & Kylie Jenner On Travis Scott’s “Jackboys 2” Track

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Music Stevie Wonder Attended Marathon Burger's Grand Opening Before Nearby Shooting
Nipsey Hussle Intersection Named In His Honor Los Angeles Music "Nipsey Hussle Square" Unveiled In His Honor At Los Angeles Intersection
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle On His Birthday With IG Tribute
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0