YK Osiris Gets TKO'd By Scam Likely During Adin Ross-Funded Boxing Match

YK Osiris and Scam Likely fought each other tonight as part of the Brand Risk Promotions 12 event in Miami, Florida. This fight was put on by Adin Ross, with Jason Luv and Adam22 as the main event. The big fight is about to start soon, although Osiris proved to be the first big teaser of the evening.

Unfortunately, for Osiris, the fight did not go according to plan. This was a three-round match, and Osiris got beaten in a TKO by Scam Likely, who dominated from start to finish. While he was not able to get a full-fledged knockout, there is no denying that Osiris had nothing for him.

As you can see from the main highlight below, Osiris was getting punched in the face and wasn't able to get anything going. Eventually, the referee had to step in and stop the fight. In fact, it felt as though Osiris was trying to get out of there, and even threw in the towel all by himself.

YK Osiris vs. Scam Likely Highlights

After the fight, Scam Likely even came out and called YK Osiris a "bitch" which added insult to injury. It was a truly bad moment for Osiris, who was quick to say that this was a good fight after the fact. Clearly, he wanted to show that he still had some fight in him.

In the end, it appears as though YK Osiris' fight career is over before it even begins. The same can be said of Adam22, who in the midst of writing this, appears to be getting destroyed by Jason Luv, who is much bigger than him.