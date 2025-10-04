Adam22 & Sneako Have Hot Takes On Diddy's Sentence & Perceived Guilt

Diddy received his 50-month jail sentence for his federal conviction for Mann Act violations yesterday (Friday, October 3), although he has many lawsuits to handle as well. This has led to a whole lot of reactions in the media, and Adam22 and Sneako recently hopped on a video call to express their skepticism and assessment of how folks are looking at his guilt.

Overall, they seemed to criticize the wider allegations against Sean Combs when stacked up against what the case against him actually resulted in. The content creators made comparisons to other artists' alleged behavior and brought up unrelated conspiracy theories regarding the Bad Boy mogul.

"You see some big claim on the news, you know that tomorrow there's another one," Adam22 claimed concerning Diddy's prison sentence, in a clip caught by Sneako Daily on Twitter. "They've got this whole rollout playing... Meanwhile, almost everything in that Diddy case that we were promised did not come to fruition. No underage girls, nobody was getting drugged. Really, the extreme of it was having other dudes bang his chick in front of him. Which, how did we even end up here? Why is that even worth talking about in a federal courtroom?"

"What is he guilty of, flying girls out on Instagram?" Sneako opined. "He's getting four years. Human trafficking for flying girls out on Instagram? Then I think everybody in the industry is f***ed. [...] People were saying that he killed Tupac, he killed Biggie. I think people saw images of baby oil and then suddenly every Diddy conspiracy theory became true. It's like now he's manipulating the entire industry. I believed some of that stuff, too."

Diddy 50 Months

"The judge said that we need to send a message," Adam continued. "If you ask me, the message here is basically like, I don't know, if you're rich and famous, you can pretty much get f***ed for almost anything. I'm not trying to justify the worst of his behavior. But all of the stuff that we were sold? Like, I did a TMZ documentary talking about Diddy. And I'm sure that if I go watch it right now, it's going to be so cringe because I bought in on so much s**t that was in the news at that time, and I don't think any of it panned out."

Other reactions to Diddy's 50-month prison sentence include some unsurprising trolling from 50 Cent. We will see how the rest of the world continues to respond.