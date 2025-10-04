Adam22 & Sneako Have Hot Takes On Diddy's Sentence & Perceived Guilt

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 106 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Adam22 Sneako Hot Takes Diddy Sentence Guilt Hip Hop News
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's 50-month prison sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution have Adam22 and Sneako feeling skeptical.

Diddy received his 50-month jail sentence for his federal conviction for Mann Act violations yesterday (Friday, October 3), although he has many lawsuits to handle as well. This has led to a whole lot of reactions in the media, and Adam22 and Sneako recently hopped on a video call to express their skepticism and assessment of how folks are looking at his guilt.

Overall, they seemed to criticize the wider allegations against Sean Combs when stacked up against what the case against him actually resulted in. The content creators made comparisons to other artists' alleged behavior and brought up unrelated conspiracy theories regarding the Bad Boy mogul.

"You see some big claim on the news, you know that tomorrow there's another one," Adam22 claimed concerning Diddy's prison sentence, in a clip caught by Sneako Daily on Twitter. "They've got this whole rollout playing... Meanwhile, almost everything in that Diddy case that we were promised did not come to fruition. No underage girls, nobody was getting drugged. Really, the extreme of it was having other dudes bang his chick in front of him. Which, how did we even end up here? Why is that even worth talking about in a federal courtroom?"

"What is he guilty of, flying girls out on Instagram?" Sneako opined. "He's getting four years. Human trafficking for flying girls out on Instagram? Then I think everybody in the industry is f***ed. [...] People were saying that he killed Tupac, he killed Biggie. I think people saw images of baby oil and then suddenly every Diddy conspiracy theory became true. It's like now he's manipulating the entire industry. I believed some of that stuff, too."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Diddy 50 Months

"The judge said that we need to send a message," Adam continued. "If you ask me, the message here is basically like, I don't know, if you're rich and famous, you can pretty much get f***ed for almost anything. I'm not trying to justify the worst of his behavior. But all of the stuff that we were sold? Like, I did a TMZ documentary talking about Diddy. And I'm sure that if I go watch it right now, it's going to be so cringe because I bought in on so much s**t that was in the news at that time, and I don't think any of it panned out."

Other reactions to Diddy's 50-month prison sentence include some unsurprising trolling from 50 Cent. We will see how the rest of the world continues to respond.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Suspects Diddy Could Get Out Of Prison In Just 17 Months

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Viral Sneako Presses Adam22 For Calling Him A "D*ck Eater" 1058
News Lose Everything 252
Millennium Tour 2025 - Detroit, MI Music Boosie Badazz Emotionally Speaks Out Following Diddy's Verdict 6.6K
Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson at Hudson Club NYC Music 50 Cent Believes Celebrities Are Silent On Diddy Because They Went To His Parties 37.3K
Comments 0