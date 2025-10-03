Today, Diddy finally learned his fate in his criminal case. A jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution earlier this year. Each count carried a maximum sentence of 10 years, or 20 years total. The prosecution recommended 11 years and three months while the defense asked for 14 months.

Ultimately, Judge Arun Subramanian gave him a sentence of 50 months, or just over four years. “This is a serious sentence that reflects the gravity of your crimes and conduct,” he said. Diddy was also ordered to pay a fine of $500K, which Judge Subramanian claims to have decided on while keeping his “immense resources, which enabled his crimes” in mind.

According to DJ Akademiks, however, the mogul could end up only serving a fraction of his sentence. Shortly after the sentencing, the internet personality hopped on X to weigh in.

"With that sentence with 85% required in served time and accounting for his 14 months already served in MDC. Diddy has about 29 months left to serve. Less if there is any reduction for possible drug programs he may be eligible for that would reduce the time," he wrote. "Realistically diddy finna spin back in 2027/2028."

Diddy Sentence

"If diddy qualifies for the RDAP program his 50 month sentence would qualify for him a full year off the existing 85%," he continued. "Which is 29 when u minus time served. So given that… 17 months. Meaning in about a year he’ll be transferred to a half way house most likely." It remains to be seen whether or not Ak is actually onto something.

As for what Diddy will be up to when he gets out, his lawyer Brian Steel told the court that he'd head straight to Miami to be close to his mother. From there, he'd begin attending therapy to work through some of what he's been struggling with.

"He will be speaking openly about what it’s like to be incarcerated, to be on drugs, to lose a global business, to hurt the people you love, to take the happiness from your family," Steel added.