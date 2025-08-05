Adam22 Sued Over Alleged Brawl At “No Jumper” Studios

BY Caroline Fisher 230 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Adam22 Sued Alleged Brawl Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Adam22 attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
Jeremel Reed alleges that he was left with a broken nose and medical bills after being brutally assaulted at Adam22's podcast headquarters.

It looks like Adam22 is in hot water thanks to an alleged altercation that took place outside of the No Jumper headquarters back in December. According to TMZ, he's being sued by a man named Jeremel Reed. Reed alleges that he was violently assaulted by employees, guests, and other affiliates of the internet personality's company.

Allegedly, Reed was left with a broken nose and bruising around his eyes, along with some hefty medical bills. His filing also alleges that "he was deprived of personal property, cash and valuables in excess of $10,000."

Reed accuses Adam of knowing about alleged complaints and police activity that indicated the property was unsafe, and of failing to supervise it properly. A source close to the podcaster reportedly says he wasn't involved in the alleged altercation. A rep for him claims they haven't seen the lawsuit. "We have received no complaint, so we have no comment," they told the outlet. "We can't comment on a suit we haven't seen."

Read More: Adam22 Calls Travis Hunter A “Jolly Idiot” For Getting Married Without A Prenup

No Jumper Fight
2023 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals
Adam22 (L) and Lena the Plug attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

This isn't the first fans have heard of an alleged altercation, however. In January, Adam also confronted his co-host Wack 100 about a brawl on their podcast. At the time, he accused Wack of being the "mastermind" behind it, and called him out for being so nonchalant.

"I would start with the fact that there was a pretty vicious assault that took place at my facility, and you [Wack] seem weirdly unapologetic about it," Adam stated. "You don't seem terribly concerned about it. Whereas for me, this has been a significant source of bad press as well as a potential legal risk."

Wack then proceeded to defend himself by bringing up rumors that he was the one who was allegedly stripped and assaulted, which is not the case. In response, Adam accused him of having "Main Character Syndrome."

Read More: Top5 Takes Adam22 To "The Trenches" In Toronto

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Adam22 Backlash Real Rapper Video Pregnant Woman Hip Hop News Beef Adam22 Confronts Wack100 About Being "Unapologetic" Over Recent Assault At No Jumper Studios 8.1K
The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2" Pop Culture Wack 100 Addresses Rumors He Got Stripped During Brawl Outside Of “No Jumper” Studio 5.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.0K
Creators Inc NYE 2024 Viral Adam22 Reveals That Man Who Was Viciously Beaten And Stripped Is Allegedly In A Coma 4.9K
Comments 0