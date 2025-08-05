Adam22 Sued Over Alleged Brawl At “No Jumper” Studios

It looks like Adam22 is in hot water thanks to an alleged altercation that took place outside of the No Jumper headquarters back in December. According to TMZ, he's being sued by a man named Jeremel Reed. Reed alleges that he was violently assaulted by employees, guests, and other affiliates of the internet personality's company.

Allegedly, Reed was left with a broken nose and bruising around his eyes, along with some hefty medical bills. His filing also alleges that "he was deprived of personal property, cash and valuables in excess of $10,000."

Reed accuses Adam of knowing about alleged complaints and police activity that indicated the property was unsafe, and of failing to supervise it properly. A source close to the podcaster reportedly says he wasn't involved in the alleged altercation. A rep for him claims they haven't seen the lawsuit. "We have received no complaint, so we have no comment," they told the outlet. "We can't comment on a suit we haven't seen."

No Jumper Fight

Adam22 (L) and Lena the Plug attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

This isn't the first fans have heard of an alleged altercation, however. In January, Adam also confronted his co-host Wack 100 about a brawl on their podcast. At the time, he accused Wack of being the "mastermind" behind it, and called him out for being so nonchalant.

"I would start with the fact that there was a pretty vicious assault that took place at my facility, and you [Wack] seem weirdly unapologetic about it," Adam stated. "You don't seem terribly concerned about it. Whereas for me, this has been a significant source of bad press as well as a potential legal risk."