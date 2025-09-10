Styles P went off on Adam22 on Instagram, earlier this week, after he joked about the “Drop My Flag” initiative, which was launched by Bronx rapper Hocus 45th. The movement aims to combat gang violence by calling on members to unite for peace.

After Hocus announced the project, Adam shared a video of himself saying: “I decided to change my life ever since the big homies caught me playing with my bootyhole, they’ve been extorting me [for] $20K a month. I can’t live like this no more, man. It’s too expensive and I’m ready to just be me, so I encourage everybody out there to do the ‘Drop My Flag’ challenge and just live your truth.”

Styles took serious offense to the joke. “Whoever is black and is homeboys with the goofy white boy who mocked putting down the flags for gang members,“ he wrote on Instagram. “He must think yall b*tches !!!!.. better g – check that sh*t and tell him Shut his (devil / federal) mouth when he see black men trying to help black babies !!!”

He continued: “I usually stay away from talking about a lot of sh*t … but what he is trying to do and doing represents a different type of evil … yall brothers around him better g check that sh*t are you are even more responsible and accountable than he is .!!! If he don’t make an apology to the culture and race and actually mind his business from this point on every black men that stands with him or besides him is a f*cking coward !”

Why Are Styles P & Adam22 Beefing?

Adam popped up in the comments section to defend himself. “It was a joke about some gay sh*t some dudes did,” he wrote. “Hocus acting like I was dissing him and members in general is pure clout chasing. You too smart to be falling for this one unc.”