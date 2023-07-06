Adam 22 is a controversial figure in the hip-hop world. Overall, he is someone who has had a popular podcast for a very long time. The No Jumper brand has been fairly strong over the years. He boasts numerous interviews with some of the biggest artists in the world. However, some feel as though the brand has been tainted as of late due to numerous political debates. Not to mention, the recent drama involving Lena The Plug has brought Adam into question a bit.

Recently, however, he got himself into a bit of a spat with none other than Soulja Boy. This all had to do with a recent podcast episode featuring Desto Dubb. Soulja was not happy with what Adam and Desto were talking about, which led to a scathing response on Instagram. Soulja Boy even threatened Adam 22 and Desto Dubb, which made the situation escalate that much more. Subsequently, the No Jumper host had decided to weigh in, albeit in antagonizing fashion.

Adam 22 Speaks

Also suck my balls and gooch area — adam22 (@adam22) July 6, 2023

“Hey suck my d*ck @souljaboy,” Adam 22 wrote. He then followed that up by saying “Also suck my balls and gooch area.” These tweets were made around 5 AM in the morning, so it is safe to say that there is a good chance Soulja Boy has yet to see them. However, if he does feast his eyes on these, then we can only imagine what the subsequent response is going to be. Hopefully, things do not get too out of hand here.

As it stands, Adam 22 has been the main character of Twitter and social media for the last week or so. Typically, this kind of attention dies down over the course of the second week. Let us know what you think of this latest piece of drama, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always seek to keep you informed on the biggest news from the biggest names in the culture.

