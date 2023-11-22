Chrisean Rock Gets Serious About Her Money, Relationships And More: Watch

Chrisean Rock's career is well-documented at this point. Over the past several months and beyond many publications, especially HNHH, have been reporting on the television star and rapper's personal life as well. Those are the obvious pros and cons of living a lot of your life on social media. While it certainly has its benefits of being able to connect and share your life with people you care about, you can make a case it does more bad. The way Chrisean has used it has definitely been a detriment to her.

So many random people, writers, and social media platforms now have her life under a microscope. Because of her rants, her damaging relationship with Blueface, the struggles of motherhood, and other topics, she has put herself in a predicament. Chrisean could benefit from seeking help from therapy, possibly from her family. But, at the end of the day, it is up to her. She has shown signs of improving, but with so much negativity, Rock continues to deviate back to her ways. That is why these latest rants on social media about money and people messing with her are more difficult to take 100 percent serious.

Chrisean Rock's Life Is A Rollercoaster

But, yes, Chrisean is back to discuss the things that have been weighing on her mentally. The rapper talks about how she cannot really trust a lot of people anymore and that they drained her of a lot of money. Additionally, the other video clip sees her getting frustrated about people trying to get her in trouble because they know how she used to act when she did not have a child. Again, hopefully, Rock can find some help and gain more resolve to get rid of these people for good.

