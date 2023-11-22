Halle Bailey Shares Her Side Of Narrowing Nail Salon Story

Earlier this week, a surprise beef sparked online between Halle and Chloe Bailey and a nail salon. It started when Halle's boyfriend DDG took to Twitter with an inflammatory post accusing the salon of racism. He went even further asking his followers to bomb the salon's Yelp page with 1-star reviews. Thought he has since deleted the tweet, much of the damage is already done.

The salon owner herself shared a video sharing her side of the story, claiming that Chloe was late for her nail appointment at the salon. She also explained that the backlash has been so dramatic that she's scared to go to work because of threats made against her. After backlash to the original fan backlash began to mount, Halle Bailey felt the need to clarify her side of the story. She took to Instagram to share an explanation of the events that went down and the role she played in them. Check out her full story below.

Halle Bailey Tells Her Story

In her version of events, Halle explains that she made a reservation at the nail salon for her and Chloe. She claims she made it clear in advance that Chloe would be a bit late for the appointment, which the salon claimed was okay. But when the actual appointment arrived, she said they weren't okay with Chloe being late anymore. The sequence ended when the salon refused to treat Chloe due to her lateness and the sisters left after they experienced reportedly rude behavior.

In the comments, fans mostly took the side of the salon owners. "Idk I feel bad for the lady. Y’all do be taking stuff too far. The threats and harassment is unnecessary. At the end of the day, she still got a business to run. And she was nice by allowing 15 mins late," one of the top comments reads. "Being late af for your appointment that YOU set a time and day for is actually insane," another comment agrees. What do you think of the new details Halle Bailey shared about the recent nail salon drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

