The JFK Assassination Serves As Mad Dog's Bizarre Opening Rant On "First Take"

Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo's What Are You Mad About? segment on today's episode of First Take got off to a weird start. In what was meant to be a rant about Thanksgiving, Mad Dog instead opened by sharing his thoughts on the 1963 assassination of then-US President John F. Kennedy. “If anybody out there thinks that Lee Harvey Oswald did that by himself, they’re taking gummies with me. Lee Harvey Oswald, he, uh, that was not a solo deal with the President of the United States, may I say that?” Mad Dog asked before eventually moving on.

Of course, the idea that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone in killing President Kennedy is one of the most popular conspiracy theories around. Today (November 22) marks the 60th anniversary of JFK's death, but it still doesn't explain why Mad Dog brought it up on the sports talk show that he helps host. Maybe he's been watching the same TikToks as Meek Mill?

Stephen A. Debates The GOAT Of Cars

However, Mad Dog is not the only First Take who has gone a little off-rails this week. On The Stephen A. Smith Show, Stephen A. took a bizarre tangent of his own thanks to a caller. "Danny from Wisconsin" called in to ask Smith about the in-universe GOAT debate between Lightning McQueen and Strip Weathers from the movie Cars. "When you're talking about the GOAT, you can't talk about Lightning McQueen. He's tied...He has seven Piston Cups. But so does Strip "The King" Weathers. Strip Weathers has seven Piston Cups. You forget about him?" Smith asked "Danny from Wisconsin". However, Danny attempted to push his luck, trying to argue that Lightning had more circuit wins at 28.

“I am not about to sit here and argue with a grown-a-- man about the movie Cars," Smith shot back as Danny tried to say his piece about Lightning McQueen. However, Danny tried to switch gears to the Fast & Furious franchise to argue the validity of the question, which prompted a signature Stephen A. response. “YOU’RE NOT A LITTLE KID. YOU’RE 21. YOU WOULD HAVE A POINT IF YOU WERE 7 YEARS OLD CALLING ME. YOU’RE 21 YEARS OLD. WHAT ARE YOU DOING, WEARING A DIAPER? GOODBYE, MAN," Smith screamed down the phone at Danny.

