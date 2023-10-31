Boosie Badazz Erupts Over “Alleged Serial Killer” Documentary About Him

Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is now the second rapper this year from the area to be painted as a killer. About a month ago, NBA Youngboy got this treatment from Trap Lore Ross' YouTube channel. Now, another account is suggesting the same thing about Boosie. According to HipHopDX, Swamp Storiez is the one behind the creation of this documentary. It is a nearly hour-long video titled, Rap’s Alleged Serial Killer, EXPOSING The Evil Life of Boosie in Detail… The video begins with a few other celebrities giving their view on how dangerous he is. Glen Davis, former NBA big man, and Charleston White set up the introduction for the video before diving into the details.

Well, Boosie Badazz saw this and he was not happy by any means. He addressed all of the facts and stories told by Swamp Storiez on Twitter. It was a lengthy rant that pointed out several errors. Part of it included misrepresentations about his relationship with his late friend, "Lil" Ivy Smith.

Boosie Badazz Tells Everyone How He Really Feels On Social Media

This tweet above in direct response to the documentary sums up how Boosie really feels. "YALL MFS MAKING THESE FAKE DOCUMENTARIES ON YOUTUBE DONT BE KNOWING WHAT THE HELL YALL TALKING BOUT SMH. DONT EVEN KNOW MY DADDY NAME R MY NAME. IM NOT A JR DUMMY N THIS IS NOT MY DADDY NAME. ITS IVY RAY HATCH STUPID MF LET ME BE GREAT." It will be interesting to see if anything happens between these two. Maybe we will have another diss track on our hands?

