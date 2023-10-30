PnB Rock Murder: Alleged Perpetrators Reportedly Tried To Destroy Getaway Car

A lengthy new document obtained by Rolling Stone is shedding new light on PnB Rock's 2022 murder. The document originates from an April hearing for Freddie Lee Trone and his wife Shauntel Trone. Though both of them plead not guilty the transcript revealed some chaotic and surprising new details about how it all went down. The headline of the report is the failed attempt at a cover-up done by the suspect's father. But even beyond that the report is filled with terrifying details of the events leading up to and following the murder.

Freddie Lee Trone reportedly tried to torch the getaway car just a few hours after the shooting. The attempt resulted in a series of mishaps. Firstly, he apparently attempted to do so just two blocks from his residence. Secondly, the attempt was a total failure which only resulted in Trone himself having both his arms burned when he was arrested. The suspect's stepmother also reportedly witnessed him cleaning the chain he stole from Rock on the very same day of his killing. Check out the full report below.

PnB Rock's Killer Attempted To Torch Getaway Car

Elsewhere in the transcript, even more harrowing details emerge. Those included the suspect's father scouting out the location where Rock would eventually be murdered ahead of time. It also features a terrifying portrayal of the robbery itself which featured the suspect holding a gun to the rapper's girlfriend's head while demanding the jewelry both she and Rock were sporting. The suspect had been released from juvenile detention just four days before the murder.

One of the more tragic elements of the murder were fans online blaming Rock's girlfriend. She posted about where the couple was eating online which many fans speculate is what tipped the suspect off to their location. What do you think of the newly revealed details relating to PnB Rock's murder? Let us know in the comment section below.

