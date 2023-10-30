SZA Says She’s Never Had Work Done On Her Face And Never Will

SZA spoke on a lot of fan theories floating around online about her.

BYLavender Alexandria
SZA Says She’s Never Had Work Done On Her Face And Never Will

Unfortunately, speculation is abound online over which celebrities may have had some kind of work done. There's an entire subgenre of Twitter threads and videos speculating on trying to identify where celebs have had touchups with photo and video evidence. There's often very little evidence to any of it and during a recent interview, SZA elaborated on what it feels like seeing some of that speculation.

SZA was asked about those fans online who say she looks drastically different today than when she debuted in 2014. Though she admits to getting a BBL, she insists that she's had no work done on her face. It's a principle she's always expressed when the subject is brought up. “You would rather believe the TikTok thread. You would rather believe any Twitter thread; you could just google yourself and figure out. There’s clear instances when I talked about my freckles," she explains. “I hear crazy sh*t about myself. I heard I had a facelift, I heard I had a nose job, I heard my teeth were fake. Now do I need to go out and get a nose job because you all made me feel like I need one?" she concludes. Check out the entire snippet of the interview below.

Read More: SZA Reveals She Has Let Fans Sleep Over At Her House

SZA's Thoughts On Getting Face Work Done

Elsewhere in the interview, SZA discusses a popular fan theory that she's a pathological liar. It comes from claims she's made online about things like growing up without a TV which seem to be easy to contradict. She isn't happy with the analysis fans have made. “That sh*t is low-key offensive. Not low-key, it’s high-key offensive. But what am I supposed to do? Post a debunking thread? That’s crazy."

She may have been caught up in one of those lies recently. She posted a tweet following her show in San Antonio claiming that it was her first time performing in the city. That came as a surprise to some fans online who had seen her perform there before and had receipts. What do you think of SZA insisting she's never had face work and doesn't plan on it? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red Seemingly Reveals She’s Pregnant While Posing With SZA

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.