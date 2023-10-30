SZA Says She’s Never Had Work Done On Her Face And Never Will

Unfortunately, speculation is abound online over which celebrities may have had some kind of work done. There's an entire subgenre of Twitter threads and videos speculating on trying to identify where celebs have had touchups with photo and video evidence. There's often very little evidence to any of it and during a recent interview, SZA elaborated on what it feels like seeing some of that speculation.

SZA was asked about those fans online who say she looks drastically different today than when she debuted in 2014. Though she admits to getting a BBL, she insists that she's had no work done on her face. It's a principle she's always expressed when the subject is brought up. “You would rather believe the TikTok thread. You would rather believe any Twitter thread; you could just google yourself and figure out. There’s clear instances when I talked about my freckles," she explains. “I hear crazy sh*t about myself. I heard I had a facelift, I heard I had a nose job, I heard my teeth were fake. Now do I need to go out and get a nose job because you all made me feel like I need one?" she concludes. Check out the entire snippet of the interview below.

SZA's Thoughts On Getting Face Work Done

Elsewhere in the interview, SZA discusses a popular fan theory that she's a pathological liar. It comes from claims she's made online about things like growing up without a TV which seem to be easy to contradict. She isn't happy with the analysis fans have made. “That sh*t is low-key offensive. Not low-key, it’s high-key offensive. But what am I supposed to do? Post a debunking thread? That’s crazy."

She may have been caught up in one of those lies recently. She posted a tweet following her show in San Antonio claiming that it was her first time performing in the city. That came as a surprise to some fans online who had seen her perform there before and had receipts. What do you think of SZA insisting she's never had face work and doesn't plan on it? Let us know in the comment section below.

