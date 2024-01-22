Breaking Down Yasiin Bey's Most Influential Tracks

A lyrical virtuoso and master of storytelling, Yasiin Bey has consistently pushed the boundaries of rap with fire tracks. Since he was known as Mos Def of Black Star, the rapper has used his unique blend of intelligence, wit, and social consciousness to craft songs that transcend time and trends. As a result of his impact and immense talent, he is often cited as one of the greatest, yet underrated rappers of all time.

For some days now, Yasiin Bey has been trending since he claimed Drake’s music is more pop than rap. Following his statement, the rapper has faced backlash from Drizzy, as well as from his fans. In the same vein, Bey has also been supported by another sect of listeners. Regardless of their current beef, both emcees are Hip Hop heavyweights, albeit from different eras. Yasiin Bey has been making music for over three decades now. Many Hip Hop heads would call him a rapper’s rapper, and admittedly, he has some very influential songs in his catalog. Here’s a list of some of the best ones in his solo discography.

7. “Brown Sugar (fine)” (2002)

Released on September 24, 2002, “Brown Sugar” is a part of the soundtrack for the rom-com film, Brown Sugar. The song is soulful, masterfully produced by Kanye West, and features expertly executed rap bars from Yasiin Bey. In addition, in usual Kanye fashion, he samples the song “Invitation” by Norman Connors. Not only is this track a masterpiece in terms of rap performance, but also in terms of production. Both Yasiin Bey and Kanye West exhibited amazing chemistry on what is unarguably one of Bey’s most unforgettable tracks.

6. “Hip Hop” (1999)

Appearing on his debut solo album, Black On Both Sides (1999), “Hip Hop” is a raw, gritty, and thought-provoking song. Besides its impressive production, the lyrics of “Hip Hop” are a poignant commentary on the commercialization and commodification of Hip Hop. Furthermore, Yasiin Bey’s delivery is passionate and energetic, perfectly complementing the rebellious tone of the song. “Hip Hop” is conscious rap at its peak. It is one of the standout tracks in a stellar catalog that Yasiin Bey should always be proud of.

5. “Oh No” Ft. Nate Dogg & Pharoahe Monch (2000)

“Oh No,” released on November 28, 2000, is a part of the Lyricist Lounge 2 compilation album. While it is known for its infectious and groovy production, the song is also a masterclass in songwriting. Emphatically, the verses on the song display the lyrical prowess of the performers as they flawlessly ride the beat. Additionally, this track has been a perfect example to subsequent generations of rappers of what a successful collaboration between rappers should sound like. Nate Dogg and Pharoahe Monch’s verse is also worthy of note for its succinct lyricism.

4. “Mathematics” (1999)

This standout track from Yasiin Bey’s solo debut album has been renowned and acclaimed by listeners since its release. It features a production style that allows the rapper’s lyrics to take center stage. Furthermore, the lyrics of “Mathematics” address a wide range of social, political, and economic issues. On what is undoubtedly one of his most influential tracks, Yasiin Bey uses mathematical concepts as metaphors to discuss these issues. While it failed to chart, “Mathematics” remains a timeless song and a seminal piece of Hip Hop in Bey’s discography.

3. “Umi Says” (1999)

Another stellar entry in the musical catalog of Yasiin Bey, “Umi Says” is often regarded as one of his signature tracks. The song is notable for its smooth and jazzy production, as well as Bey’s poetic lyricism and soulful delivery. With lyrics that delve into the rapper’s personal reflections on life and identity, “Umi Says” expresses Bey’s yearning for freedom and individuality. Accordingly, the song’s timeless message has contributed to its enduring popularity, making it a fan favorite and critical success. “Umi Says” never achieved mainstream chart success. However, it is recognized as a defining track in Yasiin Bey’s discography.

2. “Auditorium” Ft. Slick Rick (2009)

Without a doubt, “Auditorium” is one of the best tracks Yasiin Bey recorded on his fourth album, The Ecstatic. Not only is it a collaboration with legendary Hip Hop producer Madlib, but it also features a sick verse from Slick Rick. The beat features a blend of jazz, soul, and psychedelic elements, creating a captivating backdrop for Bey’s lyricism. Each verse is a poetic exploration, and the rappers’ delivery is both introspective and socially conscious. Since its release, “Auditorium” has received widespread acclaim from fans, which comes as no surprise, considering its excellence. As far as Yasiin Bey tracks go, this is undoubtedly one of the rapper’s most influential.

1. “Ms. Fat Booty” (1999)

Arguably the most quintessential of Yasiin Bey tracks, “Ms. Fat Booty” was released as the lead single from his debut album. The song is celebrated for its storytelling, clever lyrics, and memorable production. It is also notable for its iconic sampling of Aretha Franklin's “One Step Ahead.” Interestingly, that exact same sample was used in JID’s recent viral hit, “Surround Sound.” “Ms. Fat Booty” remains a defining track in the rapper’s discography. Additionally, it is often cited as one of the greatest Hip Hop songs of its era. Its massive cultural impact makes it arguably Yasiin Bey’s most influential track.