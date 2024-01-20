Yasiin Bey's 7 Best Underrated Hip Hop Tracks

Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, recently made headlines after sitting down with The Cutting Room Floor for a rare interview. During the conversation, he was asked about whether or not he considers Drake to be hip hop. As he laughed, the rap legend responded, “Drake is pop to me. In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston, and I heard a Drake song. It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping. Or, as you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances.” Bey continued about Drake, saying that his music is “likable” and joked about shopping, exclaiming, “So many SKUs!” On a more serious note regarding the Canadian rapper, he asks, “What happens when this thing collapses?”

Bey’s remarks took the internet by storm, with Drake’s response referencing an old Method Man interview. The debate on whether or not Drizzy is hip hop divided the rap community, with purists backing Yasiin Bey’s opinion and others coming to Drake’s defense. Many also criticized the artist formerly known as Mos Def for a Fashion Week performance, calling it hypocritical after calling out Drake for making “shopping music.”

No matter the position one takes on his comments, Yasiin Bey is one of hip hop’s most respected lyricists. His prolific career speaks for itself, with classic records including Black On Both Sides and the first Black Star album with Talib Kweli. Beyond his most well-known works are plenty of gems within his discography. Today, we are taking a look into Yasiin Bey’s best underrated hip hop songs. Check out the list below.

7. “Zimzallabim” (2004)

While not as highly regarded as his debut album, Yasiin Bey’s 2004 sophomore effort, The New Danger, includes numerous underrated highlights. The album combined hip hop with psychedelic rock and soul, with the help of many producers and his band, Black Jack Johnson. One track that effortlessly displays this combination of genres is “Zimzallabim.” Co-produced by Easy Mo Bee and Bey himself, Yasiin applies his signature rap style to a rock-fused track, resulting in one of his most confident vocal performances. The song breathed new life into Bey’s eccentric rap style and remains one of his most underrated hip hop songs.

6. “Champion Requiem” (2004)

“Champion Requiem,” the closing track on The New Danger, is a standout moment that deserves more shine. Produced by 88-Keys, who lent beats to Black on Both Sides and Black Star’s debut, the upbeat track allows Bey to spit tough bars. Some of his best flows are on this song as he keeps up with the thumping groove. Compared to the off-kilter production on the rest of the album, “Champion Requiem” perfectly blends Yasiin’s traditional style with the album’s funky approach.

5. “Revelations” (2009)

Many of Yasiin Bey’s best underrated hip hop songs come from his fourth studio album, 2009’s The Ecstatic. Seen as a return to form by many following True Magic, The Ecstatic saw a reinvigorated Bey applying his conscious rap style across a range of musical influences. The album’s quirky and adventurous soundscape contained beats from many producers, including Madlib. The Beat Konducta produced “Revelations,” originally an instrumental from his Madvillainy 2: The Madlib Remix album. Yasiin Bey’s relaxed flow matches the ominous production and his sung melodies enhance the unique production. Songs like “Revelations" helped foreshadow the sound of Black Star's Madlib-produced No Fear of Time.

4. “Wahid” (2009)

Another underrated Yasiin Bey song and one of the four beats that Madlib contributed to The Ecstatic is “Wahid.” Bey manages to float over the abrasive production, smoothly flowing over the unpredictable instrumentation. “Wahid” may be a short song, but it is unparalleled in Yasiin Bey’s discography. It is a hard-hitting Madlib production that contains some of Bey’s most impressive rhyming. On an experimental album, it provides a burst of energy that leaves quite the impression.

3. “Black Fantastic” (2013)

Yasiin Bey’s close collaborator and tour DJ, Preservation, remixed The Ecstatic in 2013, giving each song a reworked instrumental. The album, titled The REcstatic, includes a standout track titled “Black Fantastic.” The Minnesota-produced song replaced “Casa Bey” as the album’s closer, featuring the same lyrics but delivered differently over a gorgeous beat. The stunning piano-based instrumental creates an excellent backdrop for Yasiin to reimagine “Casa Bey” in a brand new, arguably superior way. “Black Fantastic” is an underrated deep cut in Yasiin’s discography.

2. “History” feat. Talib Kweli (2009)

Between Black Star’s seminal 1998 debut and their 2022 return with No Fear of Time, Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli released a number of individual collaborations. “History” is quintessential Black Star, featuring a soulful instrumental from the late J Dilla. Both Bey and Kweli sound comfortable over the beat, which samples Mary Wells’s “Two Lovers History.” Outside of the exciting and rare union between both members of Black Star, “History” is arguably one of their best collaborations ever, as it highlights their collaborative chemistry.

1. “Sensei On The Block” (2015)

Over a decade since his last solo album, Yasiin Bey appears to go wherever the wind takes him musically. Whether it is a sound installation, the long-awaited Black Star album, or a rare guest feature, his next move cannot be predicted. In 2015, Ski Beatz promoted a track he produced for Bey titled “Sensei On the Block.” The single saw him returning to the “Mos Def” moniker. However, Yasiin Bey released a statement following its release, saying that “any music that’s been released under that name is without [his] consent” and that “it’s being sold illegally.” Despite it being released against his permission, the song is definitely underrated. Bey’s lyrical performance is on par with some of his most classic works, and the steel drum-laced instrumental still sounds fresh nine years later.

