Gunna Approached By Man At BET Awards & Gets Called A "Rat": Watch

Gunna was a three-time nominee last night but unfortunately that was not the most memorable part at the BET Awards.

Gunna cannot seem to shake the "rat" allegations after a random man confronted him at the 2024 BET Awards. It was a short but bizarre interaction, as the One of Wun rapper was chatting with two female staff workers on the red carpet before the festivities began. The man walked up to the Atlanta native and said, "Gunna Wunna man, you can't be in the city doin' all that ratting and s*** (expletive). Rat a** n****". As he walked away, one of the ladies shouted "What?!" and proceeded to go after him. However, Gunna stood still and watched as his trash talker scurried away not saying a word.

Instead, he stared daggers into him, and fans were siding with Gunna online. "Then he walked away like a coward cause he got scared of gunna", one X user said. Another added, "Bro ran off so fast after he said it😅". Unfortunately, this will most likely not be the last time the hitmaker gets pestered for his alleged actions keeping Young Thug in court during the YSL RICO case. All in all, it was an extremely corny and coward-like maneuver by the guy. Surprisingly, though, this is not the first time he has done something like this.

Gunna Gives His "Rat" Trash Talker The Death Stare

According to HipHopDX the dude goes by K Rich and went viral as well for his recorded interaction with Jay-Z. It was in regard to the dinner or the $500,000 questions that was running rampant online. Rich went up to Hov and said, "“I’m taking that $500,000. I ain’t taking that dinner, I’m taking that $500,000". All Jay could do is give him a fist bump and tell him "be good, man". As for Gunna, this might be the moment he remembers the most, and that is even with the three nominations he received at the BETs.

What are your thoughts on this man at the BET Awards calling Gunna a rat? Do you think people will ever let the rapper move past these allegations, why or why not? Are you still in this guy's camp that the rapper did this? On a scale of 1-10 how corny was this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Gunna and the 2024 BET Awards. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

