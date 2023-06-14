Gunna has taken to social media to reveal that his next offering, a Gift & a Curse, will be released this Friday, June 16. He announced the news on Twitter, adding that the new record is “from Me To You.” a Gift & a Curse is available for pre-save now. The announcement follows Gunna recently previewing new music on social media. Last week, he shared a snippet of an unreleased track with fans on his Instagram Story. He also released the track “Bread & Butter” earlier this month, and some listeners speculated that he dissed Lil Baby and Lil Durk in the new song.

Gunna has denied claims that he called anyone out on the song, saying instead, he was “Just lettin the world hear [his] story.” He did, however, appear to address the YSL RICO case in the song, and both of the rappers have distanced themselves from Gunna following allegations that he snitched on Young Thug during the trial. Durk even appeared on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast last month, where he made his feelings on Gunna very clear. “Now I don’t sit up here and play games, man,” the rapper began, “That man told. You should have went in there and kept your mouth closed.”

Gunna Confirms New Music Is Coming This Friday

He went on to vent about Gunna, dubbing him a “rat.” “If you a rat, you a rat,” Lil Durk explained, “If you rewind this clip a little bit, I looked into the camera and told you, if you a rat, I f*cking hate you. Because I love Thug.” Lil Durk isn’t the only peer to have turned his back on Gunna amid the accusations. Boosie Badazz has continually expressed his distaste for Gunna in recent weeks. At the beginning of this month, he told TMZ Hip Hop that he wouldn’t collaborate with the rapper, even if it was for $1 billion. “What I would do to a rat if they gave me a rat to do business with $1 billion,” Boosie pondered before adding, “I don’t wanna incriminate myself, sorry.”

Boosie’s also stated that he hopes his career flops. “I don’t want no rat to excel. I hope he never sell a record again,” he told The Big Homies House podcast in May. Though he may be facing ongoing public scrutiny for his decision to take a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial, there are still many fans eager to hear Gunna’s latest offering. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates on Gunna.

