Young Thug Gets Iced Out By Metro Boomin For His 34th Birthday At The Weeknd Concert

BY Zachary Horvath 94 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Young Thug performs during Lil Baby's WHAM World Tour at Intuit Dome on July 01, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Young Thug has a lot to be thankful for on his 34th birthday and we are happy to see him getting the chance to celebrate it with friends.

The last couple of birthdays for Young Thug were not properly celebrated. His extensive and controversial legal debacle revolving around YSL put a damper on any special plans. But now that Thugger is free, he's able to enjoy the day at his discretion.

The influential rapper and label boss grabbed his closest pals, including Metro Boomin, to join him for his 34th at The Weeknd's most recent show. Thug and his friends were seen in a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami last night as caught by 2Cool2Blog.

While watching their collaborator tear it up onstage, Metro Boomin and Young Thug shared a sweet moment. The producer gifted his longtime friend an iced-out Eliantte chain which the recipient was extremely grateful for.

He also received a stunning star-shaped ring absolutely covered in blindingly bright diamonds. Overall, it seems like Young Thug had one heck of an evening, and a much deserved one at that.

While he was spoiled on his cake day, fans are hoping that they will be given the same treatment sooner than later. Folks are still patiently waiting on UY SCUTI, his next studio album.

Read More: Ranking The Top 10 Foot Locker Release Day Moments

Young Thug Gunna Beef

Despite plenty of snippets, the lead single "Money On Money" with Future, and merch all surfacing, a release date remains unknown. He has played with his supporters' emotions, taunting them with a "July 34th" unveiling. But what that really translates to is that he doesn't have the slightest clue on when he will drop it.

However, he will be delivering a feature on Lil Baby's forthcoming tape, The Leak$, dropping September 5. He will appear on "Feels Good," and his verse contains a direct diss for Gunna. "Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup," he raps on the snippet.

For months we have seen them fire subliminal after subliminal at each other. But it seems that this fallout is 100% real and very much filled with hatred.

Gunna also appeared to clap back a bit at his future former label mate on his latest LP, The Last Wun. On the song "prototype," he addresses the viral tweet and delete from Thug. "N***a had tweeted my name, must've had to be a typo."

"Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," Thug said last November.

Read More: Metro Boomin’s A Futuristic Summa: Authentic Trap Nostalgia

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
Young Thug YSL Trial Music Young Thug's Triumphant Return To The Stage Post-Jail: Tracing His Steps Since The YSL Trial 3.5K
NBA: All Star Saturday Night Music DJ Akademiks Believes Gunna's "The Last Wun" Will Outsell Young Thug & Lil Baby's Upcoming Projects 2.2K
Young Thug Gunna Lil Baby Album Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Takes A Direct Shot At Gunna On New Lil Baby Album 7.1K
Comments 0