The last couple of birthdays for Young Thug were not properly celebrated. His extensive and controversial legal debacle revolving around YSL put a damper on any special plans. But now that Thugger is free, he's able to enjoy the day at his discretion.

The influential rapper and label boss grabbed his closest pals, including Metro Boomin, to join him for his 34th at The Weeknd's most recent show. Thug and his friends were seen in a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami last night as caught by 2Cool2Blog.

While watching their collaborator tear it up onstage, Metro Boomin and Young Thug shared a sweet moment. The producer gifted his longtime friend an iced-out Eliantte chain which the recipient was extremely grateful for.

He also received a stunning star-shaped ring absolutely covered in blindingly bright diamonds. Overall, it seems like Young Thug had one heck of an evening, and a much deserved one at that.

While he was spoiled on his cake day, fans are hoping that they will be given the same treatment sooner than later. Folks are still patiently waiting on UY SCUTI, his next studio album.

Young Thug Gunna Beef

Despite plenty of snippets, the lead single "Money On Money" with Future, and merch all surfacing, a release date remains unknown. He has played with his supporters' emotions, taunting them with a "July 34th" unveiling. But what that really translates to is that he doesn't have the slightest clue on when he will drop it.

However, he will be delivering a feature on Lil Baby's forthcoming tape, The Leak$, dropping September 5. He will appear on "Feels Good," and his verse contains a direct diss for Gunna. "Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup," he raps on the snippet.

For months we have seen them fire subliminal after subliminal at each other. But it seems that this fallout is 100% real and very much filled with hatred.

Gunna also appeared to clap back a bit at his future former label mate on his latest LP, The Last Wun. On the song "prototype," he addresses the viral tweet and delete from Thug. "N***a had tweeted my name, must've had to be a typo."