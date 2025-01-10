Paul Wall Reminisces On Pimp C Making Fun Of Paul's Raps About Being In Love With A Stripper

Pimp C was a true character.

Pimp C will forever live on as one of Southern rap's most iconic and influential legends, and his collaborators remember him as quite the character. Moreover, Paul Wall recently hopped on Boss Talk 101 for a wide-ranging interview, eventually recalling the music video shoot for the remix of T-Pain's "I'm N Luv (Wit A Stripper)," which featured the late UGK MC alongside Twista, Too $hort, R. Kelly, and MJG. However, Pimp apparently teased Paul for their lyrics on the song, as he wanted to preserve his namesake's image and joked about how they were falling in love with his strippers.

"I’ll never forget the video shoot," Paul Wall reminisced about the "I'm N Luv (Wit A Stripper)" remix. "We’re in Miami. It’s, you know, 120 degrees in the summer. And here comes Pimp C with this fur coat. I got on whatever I’m wearing in the video and I’m sweating like a h*e in church. But Pimp C, he don’t got one bead of sweat nowhere on his body. And he got a full fur coat. He might have a hoodie underneath too. He might have two fur coats on.

Paul Wall Recalls Pimp C Teasing Stripper-Infatuated Bars

"Pimp C come over there, he said, ‘Y’all all on that square s**t, man. Y’all over there talking about falling in love with strippers. Man, I ain’t on that. I’m on that pimp s**t,’" Paul Wall continued. "You know, we were falling in love with a stripper and he was like, ‘Nah, y’all falling in love with my strippers.’" There are a wealth of other stories about Pimp C and how he carried himself in the game, such as a tale last year from the one and only André 3000 about how Pimp allegedly hated his "Int'l Players Anthem" verse.

Meanwhile, Paul Wall has many other fun and notable stories to make about his hip-hop career – or rather, his life. He recently revealed to The Breakfast Club that he didn't know he was white until he was in elementary or middle school. Paul is a people's champ through and through, and part of that cultural disconnect is due to not just his upbringing, but also how he connected to rap heroes like Pimp C.

