Bun B Voices Frustration With Pimp C Slander: "Y’all Doing Way Too Much"

Bun B posted a statement on social media, last week, telling people to leave Pimp C's legacy "the f*ck alone." Without clarifying what specifically he was upset by, Bun let his frustration show. “Please let Chad rest in peace,” he wrote. “Y’all doing way too much out here right now. Leave that man’s hard earned and well-deserved legacy the f*ck alone.” In a caption to the post, he added: "Please and thank you."

Fans in the comments quickly began asking what prompted the message. Ebro Darden wrote: "What happened?" Another user added: "Idk why the OG posted this or what's going on… But NO Pimp C slander will be tolerated."

ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 06: UGK members Pimp C (L) and Bun B attends the First Annual Ozone Awards at the Bob Carr Auditorium August 06, 2006 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

While he's not down with disrespecting Pimp C's legacy, Bun recently named several artists who he feels are continuing it in various ways. Among them are Megan Thee Stallion, Big K.R.I.T., and Killer Mike. “There is no one man I think that can replicate it, right?” he explained during his recent appearance on Drink Champs. “You see some dudes with the personalities. [Like elements of Pimp], I see that in most people. You know, Megan Thee Stallion embodies a lot of what Pimp represented. I think that’s why it was so jarring for people to see it coming from a woman. But she’s not saying nothing Pimp wasn’t saying, it just came from a female perspective."

Bun B Defends Pimp C

Bun added: "K.R.I.T. carries this passion of making southern musical production looked at at a very high level. Killer Mike has the care and concern for his community and people that Pimp had." Be on the lookout for further updates on Bun B on HotNewHipHop.

