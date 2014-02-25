Although he is best known as being one half of the hip-hop duo 8Ball & MJG, the latter of the two, MJG, has had an underrated solo career as well. He joined forces with fellow Memphis native 8Ball in 1991, and the pair has since released ten studio albums and various other projects. Two of their albums reached #1 on the US R&B and their first album after signing to Bad Boy, “Living “Legends”, certified gold. His debut 1997 album “No More Glory” reached #20 on the overall US music charts.

MJG has collaborated with many notable artists including Three 6 Mafia, MC Breed, E-40, Mac Mall, Big Mike, Cee-Lo, OutKast, DJ Quik, Swizz Beatz, Bun B, Diddy, Ludacris, Lloyd, T.I., Twista, Lil Jon, Bangaldesh, Cool & Dre, Killer Mike, Yung Joc, Slim, Gucci Mane, and others.

The duo signed to T.I.’s Grand Hustle label in 2010 and released their first project with the label, “Ten Toes Down”, later that year. MJG’s latest project was his 2013 album “Too Pimpin” that was received well by fans. He has yet to announce plans for upcoming music, but stay posted for news and tracks from MJG.