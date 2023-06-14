It wouldn’t be a news week if we didn’t get at least some update on Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s wild relationship. Moreover, new pictures emerged of the couple together, which seem to portray them in a happier, or at least calmer, state. Photographer Diego Farelo uploaded a picture of them with the California rapper putting his hand on the actress’ belly. Of course, the back-and-forth fights and discussion between them, particularly concerning Chrisean’s pregnancy, are well-documented. While these pictures aren’t solid confirmation that they’re on better terms, there are a few other recent events that support this.

Sure, they could all just be for show, but it wouldn’t be surprising for this couple to keep playing this game. For example, Blueface and Chrisean Rock partied together recently despite all the bad blood that seemed to run through them in previous weeks. Not only that, but the duo performed at Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition boxing match with John Gotti to many’s surprise. Whether they did it for the bag or not, at least there are some things that could still bring them together.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface In New Couples Pic

Whether that’s a good thing or not is up for debate, but there’s a child in the mix now that paints these disagreements under a different light. Also, each one is going through their own trials and tribulations in their daily life. For example, Chrisean Rock partied with Blueface just days after authorities arrested him on robbery charges. After posting bond, none other than his first baby mama Jaidyn Alexis picked him up upon release. They spent a lot of time together over the past few weeks, whether it’s just to make Chrisean jealous or because the “BDD” MC wants to patch things up with her.

Meanwhile, that robbery Blue was arrested for seemed to stem from a confrontation with the “Baddies” star herself. Apparently, Chrisean punched a woman who told her she was a fan, but that she didn’t like her boo. Then, the artist took her phone and kicked her while she was down. Even though they may have their differences, hopefully they can patch things up before their child is born. After all, the kid is going to need a lot of help with their parents’s antics, and that’ll be harder to come by if they’re on bad terms with each other on top of their other hijinks. For the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface, stay up to date on HNHH.

